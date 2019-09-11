शहर चुनें

हेरोइन के साथ एक गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 01:21 AM IST
बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा। बाड़ी ब्राहमणा पुलिस ने एक तस्कर को छह ग्राम हेरोइन के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। उसकी पहचान हैप्पी सिंह चाढ़क निवासी सरोर के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि सरोर इलाके में एक तस्कर मादक पदार्थ सहित घूम रहा है। इस पर पुलिस त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए उसके पकड़ लिया और तलाशी लेने पर उसके कब्जे से छह ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद की गई।
Most Read

पीएमओ में मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

कश्मीर में कोई बंद या कर्फ्यू नहीं, पीओके में लहराएंगे तिरंगा: जितेंद्र सिंह

पीएमओ में मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि कश्मीर में किसी तरह का कोई बंद या कर्फ्यू नहीं है। बहरहाल कुछ क्षेत्रों में पाबंदियां जरूर हैं। अगर कर्फ्यू होता तो लोगों को कर्फ्यू पास दिखाने चाहिए थे।

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी में संदिग्ध देखे जाने की सूचना पर चला सर्च ऑपरेशन, तलाश जारी

10 सितंबर 2019

state level bankers committee jammu kashmir meeting held in srinagar
Jammu

श्रीनगर में हुई राज्य स्तरीय बैंकर्स कमेटी की बैठक, कर्ज अदा करने की अवधि 90 दिन बढ़ाने की सिफारिश

11 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद नई गाइडलाइन का इंतजार, स्टेट सब्जेक्ट के 200 मामलों पर कार्यवाही नहीं

11 सितंबर 2019

आतंकी किए ढेर
Jammu

पाकिस्तानी बैट और आतंकियों की घुसपैठ को ऐसे किया गया था नाकाम, सेना ने वीडियो किया जारी

9 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 का अभिशाप हटा, ऐतिहासिक फैसले से घाटी में हुई नई सुबह: रवींद्र रैना

10 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीर के हालात बयां करती तस्वीर
Srinagar

जम्मू-कश्मीर का रुख करने लगे उद्योगपति, इन्होंने रियल एस्टेट के क्षेत्र में जताई निवेश की इच्छा

10 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अब पहाड़ों पर पनाह लिए आतंकियों को घेरने की तैयारी, सुरक्षा बल हाई अलर्ट पर

10 सितंबर 2019

रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर की सियासी हवा बदल रही रंग! विपक्ष के लिए चिंता का सबब हो सकता है भाजपा का बढ़ता कद

10 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर से लश्कर के आठ सहयोगी गिरफ्तार, अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद पहली बड़ी कार्रवाई

9 सितंबर 2019

