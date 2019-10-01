शहर चुनें

महिला की करंट लगने से मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 02:06 AM IST
ज्यौड़ियां। खौड़ थाना क्षेत्र के गांव जटां दे कोठे (थाती) में सोमवार की सुबह एक महिला की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई। वह घर में कपड़े धोकर घर के आंगन में सुखाने के लगाई लोहे की तार पर डाल रही थी। जानकारी के अनुसार महिला नीलमा देवी पत्नी राम लाल सोमवार की सुबह कपड़े सुखाने के लिए घर के आंगन में बंधी तार पर डाल रही थी। बताया जाता है कि जिस तार वह कपड़े डाल रही थी उसमें करंट था और कपड़े तार पर डालते समय उसके जोरदार करंट लग गया। महिला को तार से लटकता देख परिजनों ने उसे मुक्त किया और ज्यौड़ियां सीएचसी ले गए जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत लाया घोषित कर दिया। ब्यूरो
आईबी
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने हीरानगर में फिर किया सीजफायर उल्लंघन, जवाबी कार्रवाई देर रात जारी

पाकिस्तान ने हीरानगर सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की ओर से सोमवार रात अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर मनियारी और सतपाल बॉर्डर आउट पोस्ट (बीओपी) के पास बनाए जा रहे बांध के निर्माण को बाधित करने के लिए गोलाबारी की। बीएसएफ जवानों ने भी इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर से लौटे कांग्रेस नेता आजाद ने बोला सरकार पर हमला, बोले-घाटी में हालात सामान्य नहीं

1 अक्टूबर 2019

दरबार मूव
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में दरबार मूव में अधिकारियों के लिए नए फ्लैटों की व्यवस्था

1 अक्टूबर 2019

डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह, केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद विरोधी दलों को वंशवाद प्रभावित होने का डर: डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह

30 सितंबर 2019

कॉलेज की छात्राएं
Jammu

कश्मीर के स्कूल तीन व कालेज नौ अक्तूबर तक खुलेंगे, डिवकॉम ने सभी इंतजाम करने की दी हिदायत

30 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा (सांकेतिक)
Jammu

भाजपा ने कश्मीर में शुरू किया प्रचार, बोले-बीडीसी चुनाव में 95 फीसदी सीटों पर जीत का दावा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

सुरक्षाबलों ने चलाया तलाशी अभियान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रामबन में फिर दिखा संदिग्ध, महिला से मोबाइल लूटा, तलाशी अभियान जारी

30 सितंबर 2019

सपना जैन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर की सपना ने नेशनल क्लासिक पॉवर लिफ्टिंग चैंपियनशिप में जीता स्वर्ण, दो बच्चों की हैं मां

30 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

श्रीनगरः सीआरपीएफ के गश्ती दल पर ग्रेनेड हमला, इलाके में बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

28 सितंबर 2019

केंद्रीय सड़क एवं परिवहन राज्य मंत्री वीके सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में तेजी से होगा विकास, पूरी की कई यूटी दर्जे की मांगः वीके सिंह

30 सितंबर 2019

