शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   CM accepts resignation of two BJP ministers kathua case lal singh and ganga

कठुआ कांडः CM महबूबा ने भाजपा मंत्रियों का इस्तीफा स्वीकार कर राज्यपाल को भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 05:32 PM IST
mehbooba mufti
mehbooba mufti - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने रविवार को भाजपा के दोनों मंत्रियों के इस्तीफे को स्वीकार करते हुए राज्यपाल के पास भेज दिया। फिलहाल रियासत के राज्यपाल एनएन वोहरा की ओर से इस मामले पर कोई जवाब नहीं आया है।
सूत्रों की मानें तो राज्यपाल तो सोमवार को दोनों मंत्रियों के इस्तीफा स्वीकार कर सकते हैं। गौरतलब है कि भारी दबाव के चलते भाजपा ने अपने दो मंत्रियों से इस्तीफा ले लिया गया है। शुक्रवार को उद्योग मंत्री चंद्र प्रकाश गंगा तथा वन मंत्री चौधरी लाल सिंह ने पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को इस्तीफा सौंप दिया।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सत शर्मा ने इस्तीफा सौंपे जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि दोनों ने नैतिकता के आधार पर सौंपा है न कि पार्टी ने इस्तीफा मांगा है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि इस्तीफे के पीछे गठबंधन सहयोगी पीडीपी तथा पीएमओ का दबाव मुख्य वजह है।

बताया जा रहा है कि पीडीपी प्रमुख तथा मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती पर अपनी ही पार्टी के मंत्रियों तथा विधायकों का भारी दबाव था। इनका कहना था कि भाजपा के इन मंत्रियों की वजह से पार्टी की छवि धूमिल हो रही है। इसका भारी खामियाजा उठाना पड़ सकता है।

बताया जा रहा है पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला की ओर से भी दोनों मंत्रियों को बर्खास्त करने में देरी पर सवाल उठाए गए थे।  देश में चौतरफा विरोध के चलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को भी अपना स्टैंड क्लीयर करना पड़ा।


RELATED

bjp ministers kathua case mehbooba mufti

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

amitabh
Bollywood

UP के 2 बच्चे अमिताभ-विराट के निकले जबरा फैन, घर से कहकर निकले थे कुछ और फिर...

15 अप्रैल 2018

Radhika Apte
Bollywood

प्रियंका-दीपिका के बाद एक और हीरोइन चलीं हॉलीवुड, फिल्मों में न्यूड सीन देकर मचा चुकी हैं तहलका

15 अप्रैल 2018

khushi kapoor
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर छाया श्रीदेवी की छोटी बेटी का ग्लैमरस अंदाज, यूजर बोला- I LOVE YOU खुशी

15 अप्रैल 2018

pakistani groom wear golden shoes and golden tie on his marriage reception
Weird Stories

रिसेप्शन पर पत्नी के साथ सोने से इतना लदकर आया पाकिस्तान दूल्हा, जिसने भी देखा खुद को भूला

15 अप्रैल 2018

गोल्ड कॉस्ट कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स
Success Stories

हरियाणा के 8 खिलाड़ी, जिन्होंने CWG 2018 में देश को गोल्ड दिलाकर रचा इतिहास

15 अप्रैल 2018

Raveena and Papon
Bollywood

पापोन के सपोर्ट में उतरीं बॉलीवुड की टॉप एक्ट्रेस, पहले किसिंग मामले पर किया था विरोध

15 अप्रैल 2018

Khichdi
Television

पहले ही दिन सुपरहिट रही 'खिचड़ी', यूजर्स बोले - 'कपिल शर्मा के शो से हर मामले में है बेहतर'

15 अप्रैल 2018

saina nehwal won gold in commonwealth games biopic on floor this year
Bollywood

कॉमनवेल्थ में गोल्ड जीतने वालीं साइना नेहवाल पर बन रही बायोपिक, सितंबर से शुरू होगी शूटिंग

15 अप्रैल 2018

Agastya Nanda
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने को तैयार बच्चन परिवार का ये स्टार किड, 5 नए चेहरे भी जल्द करेंगे डेब्यू

15 अप्रैल 2018

Recruitment to 240 posts in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Engineering Graduate Apprentice
Other Jobs

इंटरव्यू के जरिए सीधे भर्ती, बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए अच्छी खबर

15 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

PIC
Shimla

25 सालों तक मुख्यमंत्री के पद पर राज करेंगे जयराम: महेंद्र सिंह

आईपीएच मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर अभी 25 सालों तक इस पद पर राज करेंगे।

15 अप्रैल 2018

CBI
Lucknow

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म केस: आरोपी शशि सिंह की सीबीआई कोर्ट में पेशी, नहीं मिला कोई वकील

15 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: भोपाल में बड़ा ट्रेन हादसा, पैसेंजर के बेपटरी होने से 200 घायल

15 अप्रैल 2018

मुस्लिम विरोध
Bihar

दीन बचाओ-देश बचाओ: पटना के गांधी मैदान में मुसलमान दिखाएंगे अपनी ताकत

15 अप्रैल 2018

bjp
Varanasi

यूपी-बिहार MLC चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, बनारस में ‘दादा’ संग दगा

15 अप्रैल 2018

manoj tiwari conference: he said aam aadmi party leaders worn saffron clothes and did protest
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी का केजरीवाल सरकार पर आरोप- बोले AAP कार्यकर्ताओं ने भगवा कपड़े पहन हंगामा किया

15 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

रेप के बाद नाबालिग ने दिया बच्ची को जन्म, पुलिस के इंतजार में तीन दिन रखा रहा नवजात का शव

15 अप्रैल 2018

राजपाल यादव
Delhi NCR

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता राजपाल यादव दोषी करार, मामला 5 करोड़ का

15 अप्रैल 2018

post a selfie with bullet train and get a chance to win prize in bhopal
Madhya Pradesh

सेल्फी के सहारे रेलवे करेगा बुलेट ट्रेन की ब्रांडिंग

15 अप्रैल 2018

रवि शंकर प्रसाद
Bihar

तेजस्वी के तंज पर रवि शंकर ने किया पलटवार, कहा- दलित सिर्फ वोट बैंक नहीं

15 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

कठुआ गैंगरेप: बच्ची के गैंगरेप का 60 साल का मुख्य आरोपी, हैरान कर देंगे ये खुलासे

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ में आठ साल की मासूम से रेप और हत्या के मामले ने देशभर को झकझोर के रख दिया है। वहीं क्राइम ब्रांच की चार्जशीट में इस मामले से जुड़े चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए है।

15 अप्रैल 2018

अपराध 1:53

शर्मनाक: इस वजह से बुजुर्ग चाचा को भतीजे ने कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

9 अप्रैल 2018

srinagar 1:26

VIDEO: देखिए, एशिया का सबसे बड़ा ट्यूलिप गार्डन खुला

26 मार्च 2018

पुंछ 2:41

पाकिस्तान की शैतानी हरकत, खत्म कर दिया रमजान का पूरा परिवार

18 मार्च 2018

कठुआ 1:39

J&K: कठुआ में हालात तनावपूर्ण, जानिए किस वजह से पुलिस को करना पड़ा लाठीचार्ज

9 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.