#JammuAndKashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accepted the resignations of state ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh and forwarded it to J&K Governor. #Kathua rape & murder case (File pic) pic.twitter.com/EkwDxjMPjG— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आईपीएच मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर अभी 25 सालों तक इस पद पर राज करेंगे।
15 अप्रैल 2018