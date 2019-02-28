शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir

केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जम्मू-कश्मीर के जमात-ए-इस्लामी संगठन पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 11:04 PM IST
केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के अलगाववादी संगठन जमात-ए-इस्लामी पर बृहस्पतिवार को प्रतिबंध लगा दिया। यह कार्रवाई संगठन के देश विरोधी और विध्वंसक गतिविधियों में जुटे होने के कारण गैरकानूनी गतिविधि निरोधक अधिनियम के तहत की गई है। 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में सुरक्षा के मुद्दे पर आयोजित एक उच्चस्तरीय बैठक में यह निर्णय लिए जाने के बाद केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने इसकी अधिसूचना जारी कर दी। इस संगठन पर आतंकियों के साथ करीबी संबंध रखने का भी आरोप है। 

पुलवामा में 14 फरवरी को सीआरपीएफ के 40 जवानों की शहादत के बाद सुरक्षा बलों ने अलगाववादी ताकतों के खिलाफ अभियान छेड़ रखा है। इस अभियान के तहत जमात-ए-इस्लामी के बहुत सारे नेताओं और संगठन कैडर को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है।

