जम्मू-कश्मीर: भारतीय सीमा में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे संदिग्ध को बीएसएफ ने पकड़ा

BSF sources: Border Security Force has apprehended a suspected intruder from Akhnoor sector along International Border (IB) area. He was caught when he was trying to cross into the Indian side. The suspect has been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/n2iOOOfep6— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
घाटी के कई इलाकों से पाकिस्तान में शिक्षा ग्रहण करने गए छात्र अब भारतीय जांच एजेंसियों के रडार पर आ गए हैं। पता चला है कि हुर्रियत नेताओं, अलगाववादियों और कश्मीर में आतंकियों के मददगारों ने बहुत से युवकों को छात्र बनाकर पाकिस्तान भेजा है।
2 अक्टूबर 2019