BSF has apprehended a suspected intruder from Akhnoor sector along International Border area

जम्मू-कश्मीर: भारतीय सीमा में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे संदिग्ध को बीएसएफ ने पकड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 09:35 AM IST
भारत पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर
भारत पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
सीमा सुरक्षा बल ने एक संदिग्ध को अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा क्षेत्र से पकड़ा है। यह शख्स भारतीय सीमा में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहा था। इसी दौरान बीएसफ ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया। इस शख्स को अखनूर सेक्टर से पकड़ा गया है। संदिग्ध को बीएसएफ ने जांच के लिए जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस को सौंप दिया है। 
bsf india pakistan border international border
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

