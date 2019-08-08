शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir   Jammu   Bipin Rawat today briefed Defence Min Rajnath Singh about Jammu&Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border

सेना प्रमुख ने राजनाथ सिंह को कश्मीर के हालात और बॉर्डर पर पाक गतिविधियों की दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 05:43 PM IST
बिपिन रावत
बिपिन रावत - फोटो : ANI
सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने गुरुवार को रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को कश्मीर के हालात की जानकारी दी। इस दौरान उन्होंने भारत-पाक-बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तान की गतिविधियों के बारे में भी बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि हालात नियंत्रण में है, सुरक्षा बल हाई अलर्ट पर हैं, साथ ही हर स्थिति की बारीकी से निगरानी कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद से बदले हालतों के बीच मंगलवार रात आरएसपुरा की अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर पाकिस्तान क्षेत्र पाक सेना की हलचल देखी गई। सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि पहले पाकिस्तान सेना बॉर्डर पर तैनाती कम थी पर बीती रात पाकिस्तान क्षेत्र में पाकिस्तान सेना की हलचल देखी गई।
रात के समय पाक सीमा पर बडे़ वाहनों की आवाज दूर तक सुनाई दी, जिससे लगता है कि पाक की ओर से बॉर्डर पर सेना की बढ़ोतरी की गई होगी। पूर्व सरपंच स्वर्ण लाल ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान पर भरोसा नहीं किया जा सकता। पहले भी पाकिस्तान की ओर से अकारण गोलाबारी आरंभ की जाती थी और अब पाकिस्तान की नीति क्या है, इस पर कुछ कहा नहीं जा सकता।
bipin rawat defence minister rajnath singh rajnath singh indo pak border
विज्ञापन

