सेना प्रमुख ने राजनाथ सिंह को कश्मीर के हालात और बॉर्डर पर पाक गतिविधियों की दी जानकारी

बता दें कि जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद से बदले हालतों के बीच मंगलवार रात आरएसपुरा की अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर पाकिस्तान क्षेत्र पाक सेना की हलचल देखी गई। सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि पहले पाकिस्तान सेना बॉर्डर पर तैनाती कम थी पर बीती रात पाकिस्तान क्षेत्र में पाकिस्तान सेना की हलचल देखी गई।
Defence Ministry: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today briefed Defence Min Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu&Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border. Overall the situation is under control & the Armed forces are in a state of high alert & closely monitoring the situation. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/H85k4itXLJ— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस सांसद गुलाम नबी आजाद को जम्मू-कश्मीर एयरपोर्ट पर रोक लिया गया है। यही नहीं इसके बाद उन्हें वापस दिल्ली उल्टे पांव भेज दिया गया।
8 अगस्त 2019