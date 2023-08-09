J&K : बांदीपोरा में TRF का मददगार हथगोले के साथ गिरफ्तार, जांच-पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
बांदीपोरा पुलिस ने कल केहनुसा बांदीपोरा में नाका चेकिंग के दौरान टीआरएफ संगठन के एक आतंकी सहयोगी को एक हथगोले के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। बांदीपोरा पुलिस स्टेशन में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई. आगे की जांच जारी है।
J&K | Bandipora police arrested one terror associate of the TRF outfit yesterday along with one hand grenade during naka checking at Kehnusa Bandipora. FIR registered in Bandipora Police Station. Further investigation underway: Bandipora Police pic.twitter.com/AVWdLa3IiH— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed