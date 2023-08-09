J&K : बांदीपोरा में TRF का मददगार हथगोले के साथ गिरफ्तार, जांच-पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस

बांदीपोरा पुलिस ने कल केहनुसा बांदीपोरा में नाका चेकिंग के दौरान टीआरएफ संगठन के एक आतंकी सहयोगी को एक हथगोले के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। बांदीपोरा पुलिस स्टेशन में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई. आगे की जांच जारी है।

J&K | Bandipora police arrested one terror associate of the TRF outfit yesterday along with one hand grenade during naka checking at Kehnusa Bandipora. FIR registered in Bandipora Police Station. Further investigation underway: Bandipora Police pic.twitter.com/AVWdLa3IiH