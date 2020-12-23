शहर चुनें
Awantipora Police along with Indian Army CRPF busted a terror associate network of proscribed outfit Jaish

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अवंतीपोरा में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, जैश के नेटवर्क का भंडाफोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 03:06 PM IST
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना - फोटो : अमर उजाला, फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
अवंतीपोरा पुलिस ने भारतीय सेना और सीआरपीएफ के साथ मिलकर जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग के त्राल इलाके और संगम क्षेत्र में ग्रेनेड हमलों की घटनाओं में शामिल जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के एक आतंकी संगठन के नेटवर्क का भंडाफोड़ किया है। गिरफ्तार आतंकियों के मददगार पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर के संपर्क में थे। हाल के दिनों में सुरक्षाबलों पर ग्रेनेड हमले करने में शामिल थे। जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने कहा कि इस ऑपरेशन को अवंतीपोरा पुलिस , सेना की 42-आरआर और सीआरपीएफ की 180वीं बटालियन ने अंजाम दिया। जिसमें आतंकियों के छह मददगार गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। 
यह भी पढ़ेंः डीडीसी चुनाव के अंतिम परिणामों में फंसा पीओके और पाकिस्तानी पेंच, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला
पुलिस का कहना है कि गिरफ्तार किए गए आतंकियों के मददगार त्राल क्षेत्र में चुनाव बहिष्कार के पोस्टर चिपकाने में भी शामिल रहे हैं। इनके कब्जे से विस्फोटक पदार्थ सहित अन्य आपत्तिजनक सामग्री बरामद की गई है। मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है, पूछताछ की जा रही है।
 

city & states jammu jammu and kashmir srinagar national kathua rajouri poonch udhampur awantipora crpf indian army jaish

