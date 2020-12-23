जम्मू-कश्मीरः अवंतीपोरा में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, जैश के नेटवर्क का भंडाफोड़

Awantipora Police along with the Indian Army & CRPF busted a terror associate network of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral area and Sangam area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: Police— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020
Incriminating material including explosive substance has been recovered from the possession of the arrested terror associates. Case registered: Police— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020
