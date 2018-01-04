Download App
घाटी में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेने पहुंचे सेना के उत्तरी कमान के जीओसी

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली,अमर उजाला,श्रीनगर Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 12:04 AM IST
Army Northern Commander, visited forward areas of Kashmir Valley
सेना की उत्तरी कमांड के सेना कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डी अनबू ने बुधवार को कश्मीर घाटी में स्थित अग्रिम चौकियों का दौरा कर मुठभेड़ और आतंकवादी आपरेशनों के लिए सर्दियों की तैयारी और रणनीति की समीक्षा की।  सेना के प्रवक्ता द्वारा जारी बयान के अनुसार सेना कमांडर ने उत्तर कश्मीर की अग्रिम चौकियों का दौरा किया जहां उन्हें काउंटर इन्फिलट्रेशन ग्रिड और आने वाले महीनों के लिए सेना की तैयारी से अवगत कराया गया।

वहां तैनात अधिकारियों और जवानों के साथ उनकी बातचीत के दौरान सेना कमांडर ने उन्हें अपने उच्च स्तर के मनोबल और सतर्कता के लिए सराहना की। उन्होंने बताया कि बाद में दिन में सेना कमांडर ने शरीफाबाद और अवंतीपोरा कैंप का भी दौरा किया, जहां उन्हें जमीनी स्थिति के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। 


 
d anbu kashmior valley indian army

