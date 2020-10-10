शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Chingam area of Kulgam district.

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुलगाम में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 06:48 AM IST
कुलगाम एनकाउंटर
कुलगाम एनकाउंटर

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले के चिनगाम इलाके में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। 
city & states jammu jammu kashmir news encounter in kulgam

