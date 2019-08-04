शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर बैंक घोटालाः एसीबी ने महबूबा से पूछा यह सवाल, मुफ्ती बोलीं- ये हथकंडे नहीं चल पाएंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 05:02 PM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर बैंक भर्ती घोटाले को लेकर एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) मुखिया महबूबा मुफ्ती को रविवार को एक पत्र भेजकर जवाब मांगा है। एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने कहा कि जम्मू कश्मीर बैंक में हुई भर्ती के लिए आपकी सरकार में तत्कालीन मंत्रियों द्वारा कुछ नियुक्तियों के लिए सिफारिश की गई थी। क्या इन सिफारिशों को आपका समर्थन प्राप्त था। ये निक्तियां जम्मू-कश्मीर बैंक के चेयरमैन के द्वारा की गई थीं।
 
इस पत्र के जवाब में महबूबा ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो द्वारा जारी किए गए इस पत्र को लेकर मुझे कोई आश्चर्य नहीं है। लगातार मुख्यधार के नेताओं को इसी तरह से डराया जा रहा है। ऐसे हथकंडे काम नहीं आने वाले हैं।
 


 
anti corruption bureau anti corruption bureau kashmir mahbooba endorsement for appointment jk bank appointments mehbooba mufti mehboobamufti
महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

कश्मीर में एडवाइजरी पर एडवाइजरी, होटल में बैठक रद्द होने से महबूबा का पारा हाई

कश्मीर में जारी की गई एडवाइजरी के बाद एक ओर जहां अमरनाथ यात्रियों और पर्यटकों को घाटी से बाहर भेजा जा रहा है वहीं दूसरी ओर राजनीतिक गलियारों में भी हलचल तेज हो गई है।

4 अगस्त 2019

छात्र-छात्राओं को हॉस्टल खाली करने का फरमान (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

कश्मीरः इस्लामिक यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्र-छात्राओं को हॉस्टल खाली करने का निर्देश

4 अगस्त 2019

मारे गए आतंकी
Jammu

भारतीय सेना ने पाक से कहा- सफेद झंडा लेकर आओ और BAT कमांडो के शव ले जाओ

4 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना का मालवाहक विमान
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रियों को कश्मीर से एयरलिफ्ट करने के लिए बुलाया गया वायु सेना का सी-17 विमान

3 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

सीमा पर क्लस्टर बम के इस्तेमाल का पाकिस्तानी सेना का आरोप झूठा और निराधार: सेना

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर की यात्रा कैंसिल करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान दें, रेलवे ने अगले 48 घंटे के लिए दी यह छूट

4 अगस्त 2019

रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स
Jammu

कश्मीरः एलओसी से सटे पुंछ जिले में रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स के जवान तैनात, कई तरह के कयास लगा रहे हैं लोग

4 अगस्त 2019

सुरक्षा की कड़ी व्यवस्था
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: हाईवे पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी, बंकरों में अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के जवान तैनात

4 अगस्त 2019

घाटी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एडवाइजरी के बाद अफवाहों से लोगों में डर, राशन-पानी के लिए लगीं लाइनें

3 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

कश्मीर में मची अफरातफरी के बीच सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आतंकी को किया ढेर, सोपोर में मुठभेड़ जारी

3 अगस्त 2019

