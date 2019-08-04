जम्मू-कश्मीर बैंक घोटालाः एसीबी ने महबूबा से पूछा यह सवाल, मुफ्ती बोलीं- ये हथकंडे नहीं चल पाएंगे

Anti Corruption Bureau, Kashmir, Srinagar writes to Mehbooba Mufti. It states 'it has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman J&K Bank on recommendation of few Ministers. It may be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, for appointments in J&K Bank' pic.twitter.com/lnDW9EFEXp— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work pic.twitter.com/RUUbRRpK2v— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019
कश्मीर में जारी की गई एडवाइजरी के बाद एक ओर जहां अमरनाथ यात्रियों और पर्यटकों को घाटी से बाहर भेजा जा रहा है वहीं दूसरी ओर राजनीतिक गलियारों में भी हलचल तेज हो गई है।
4 अगस्त 2019