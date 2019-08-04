जम्मू-कश्मीर बैंक घोटालाः एसीबी ने महबूबा से पूछा यह सवाल, मुफ्ती बोलीं- ये हथकंडे नहीं चल पाएंगे

जम्मू-कश्मीर बैंक भर्ती घोटाले को लेकर एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) मुखिया महबूबा मुफ्ती को रविवार को एक पत्र भेजकर जवाब मांगा है। एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने कहा कि जम्मू कश्मीर बैंक में हुई भर्ती के लिए आपकी सरकार में तत्कालीन मंत्रियों द्वारा कुछ नियुक्तियों के लिए सिफारिश की गई थी। क्या इन सिफारिशों को आपका समर्थन प्राप्त था। ये निक्तियां जम्मू-कश्मीर बैंक के चेयरमैन के द्वारा की गई थीं।

Anti Corruption Bureau, Kashmir, Srinagar writes to Mehbooba Mufti. It states 'it has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman J&K Bank on recommendation of few Ministers. It may be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, for appointments in J&K Bank' pic.twitter.com/lnDW9EFEXp