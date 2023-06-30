जम्मू-कश्मीर: उधमपुर में अमरनाथ यात्रियों की सुरक्षा में शामिल एक वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, डीएसपी और तीन लोग घायल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
जिला उधमपुर में जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग उधमपुर पर बई नाला के पास अमरनाथ यात्रा पर निकले श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा में शामिल एक वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। हादसे में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के डीएसपी और तीन अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को इलाज के लिए उधमपुर जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। एसएसपी उधमपुर डॉ. विनोद कुमार ने हादसे की जानकारी दी।
Udhampur | DSP J&K Police and three others were injured after an Amarnath Security Convoy Vehicle met with an accident near Bali Nallah on Jammu Srinagar NH, Udhampur. Injured people have been shifted to District Hospital Udhampur for treatment: SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar pic.twitter.com/1GUFjVU6o8— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
