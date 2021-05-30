बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   A massive fire broke out in a forest in the Ghordi area of Udhampur district

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उधमपुर के घोरडी क्षेत्र के जंगल में लगी भीषण आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Sun, 30 May 2021 11:29 PM IST

सार

वन सुरक्षा बल और पुलिस की टीम आग पर काबू करने की कोशिश कर रही है।
विज्ञापन
.
. - फोटो : ani
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले के घोरडी इलाके के एक जंगल में भीषण आग लग गई। इस दौरान आग पर काबू पाने के लिए वन सुरक्षा बल और पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है और आग पर काबू करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

विज्ञापन



यह भी पढ़ें- जम्मू-कश्मीर: महामारी के साथ महंगाई ने तड़के में लगाई आग, जानिए कितने बढ़ गए दालों के दाम

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu kashmir udhampur forest fire
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

‘जय संतोषी मां’
Bollywood

Bioscope S2: शापित फिल्म साबित हुई ‘जय संतोषी मां’, निर्माता का निकला दिवाला, हीरोइन का ऐसे हुआ अंत

30 मई 2021

सरकारी नौकरी
Government Jobs

काम की खबर : भारत सरकार की बड़ी भर्ती, 17 राज्यों में इन पदों पर मिलेंगी नौकरियां

30 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: कोरोना कर्फ्यू में ढील, एक जून से खुलेंगे बाजार, 600 से ज्यादा संक्रमितों वाले जिलों को कोई राहत नहीं

30 मई 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

मोदी सरकार के सात साल: डीजल-पेट्रोल के दामों में रिकॉर्ड बढ़ोतरी, रुपये में आई भारी गिरावट

30 मई 2021

गीतांजलि नागपाल
Bollywood

मायानगरी: ड्रग्स की लत के बाद सड़कों पर भीख मांगती नजर आई थी ये मॉडल, कंगना ने फिल्म में निभाया था किरदार

30 मई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

कोविड-19: जापान में क्यों आई चौथी लहर? क्या ओलंपिक पर पड़ेगा कोरोना का साया? जानिए सबकुछ

30 मई 2021

शिल्पा शिंदे
Television

शिल्पा शिंदे: आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहीं 'अंगूरी भाभी' ने ढूंढ लिया नया काम, पत्थर तोड़ती आईं नजर

30 मई 2021

कृष्णा अभिषेक, कश्मीरा शाह
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: 12 साल बड़ी कश्मीरा के प्यार में पागल हो गए थे कृष्णा अभिषेक, ऐसे शुरू हुई लव स्टोरी

30 मई 2021

टीवी कपल्स
Television

टीवी शोज: असल जिंदगी में एक दूसरे को पसंद नहीं करते हैं ये लव बर्ड्स, फैंस थे केमेस्ट्री के दीवाने

30 मई 2021

कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन
India News

कोरोना: देश में लागू होगी दुनिया की सबसे अलग टीकाकरण नीति, जानें क्या है 'मिक्स एंड मैच' व्यवस्था

30 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited