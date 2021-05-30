जम्मू-कश्मीर: उधमपुर के घोरडी क्षेत्र के जंगल में लगी भीषण आग

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले के घोरडी इलाके के एक जंगल में भीषण आग लग गई। इस दौरान आग पर काबू पाने के लिए वन सुरक्षा बल और पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंच चुकी है और आग पर काबू करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
Jammu & Kashmir | A massive fire broke out in a forest in the Ghordi area of Udhampur district. Teams of Forest Protection Force & Police are present at the spot to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/6jJx6F05Vw
