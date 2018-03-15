शहर चुनें

J&K: उड़ी में 1000 साल पुरानी बाबा फरीद की दरगाह पर गिरी बिजली

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 12:46 PM IST
BABA FAREED
BABA FAREED - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
 उत्तरी कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर के गरकोट में स्थित बाबा फरीद दरगाह पर बुधवार को बिजली गिरने से भारी नुकसान हुआ है। दरगाह का ऊपरी हिस्सा आग की चपेट में आया। इस घटना में किसी भी प्रकार के जानी नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं आई है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक आग दरगाह के सबसे हिस्से पर लगी थी। इस आग में मंदिर का एक बड़ा हिस्सा आग की चपेट में आकर जल गया है। इस दरगाह पर नियंत्रण रेखा के दोनों ओर रहने वालों की आस्था जुड़ी है। सदियों पुरानी बाबा फरीद को जियारत पर हिंदू, मुस्लिम, शिख समुदाय के लोगों की विशेष आस्था है।

सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती और राज्यपाल एनएन वोहरा ने इस घटना पर दु:ख जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि बारामूला के डिप्टी कमिश्नर व अन्य आधिकारियों को क्षतिग्रस्त हिस्से को ठीक करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिससे जियारत का पुराना गौरव वापस दिया जा सकें। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार, बाबा फरीद ने उड़ी के गार्तेटे जंगलों में अल्लाह की इबादत में 40 साल बिताए थे।
 
baba fareed uri town jammu and kashmir

