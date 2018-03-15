Saddened to hear about the damage caused to the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed (R.A.) at Garkote, Uri due to a lightning strike. Directed the Baramulla Deputy Commissioner & other concerned officers to visit the shrine complex to take necessary measures for its restoration.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 14, 2018
जनता के बीच फिर से भरोसा पैदा करने के लिए सीएम अफसरों को उचित दिशा-निर्देश दे सकते हैं। हार से मायूस हुए सीएम अब जन समस्याओं को प्रमुखता में दूर कर उनमें भाजपा के प्रति विश्वास जगाना चाहते हैं।
15 मार्च 2018