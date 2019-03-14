शहर चुनें

टाइगर डिविजन पहुंचे जीओसी राइजिंग कोर

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 02:31 AM IST
जम्मू। राइजिंग स्टार कोर के जीओसी जेएस नैन ने बुधवार को टाइगर डिवीजन का दौरा किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सैन्य अधिकारियों के साथ आपरेशनल तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। वहीं, जोन के अधीन आने वाली इंटरनेशनल बांउडरी पर पैदा हालातों की जानकारी ली। वह सेना की अग्रिम चौकियों तक भी पहुंचे और जवानों से मुलाकात कर उनका हौसला बढ़ाया। टाइगर डिवीजन के जीओसी की ओर से उन्हें तैयारियों से अवगत कराया गया। दोनों के बीच भविष्य की नीतियों को लेकर भी बातचीत हुई।
