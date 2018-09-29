शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu

विरोधी पा र्टियां लोगों को कर रहीं गुमराह

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sat, 29 Sep 2018 12:40 AM IST
‘विरोधी पार्टियां लोगों को कर रहीं गुमराह’
भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष ने गलत आंकड़े पेश करने का लगाया आरोप
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
उधमपुर। चुनाव प्रचार में अब एक-दूसरे पर आरोप लगाने का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो गया है। भाजपा पर कांग्रेस, पैंथर्स पार्टी की तरफ से कई तरह के आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं। वहीं शुक्रवार को भाजपा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष पवन खजूरिया ने पार्टी कार्यालय में प्रेस वार्ता कर आरोपों का जवाब दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को विरोधी पार्टियां गुमराह कर रही हैं।
पवन खजूरिया ने कहा कि जिस प्रकार उधमपुर में भाजपा के 21 वार्ड के प्रत्याशियों की उधमपुर की जनता ने हौसला आफजाई की है और उनके नामांकन पत्र भरने में अपना पूर्ण सहयोग दिया है, उससे जाहिर होता है कि उधमपुर के बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं व युवाओं का पूरा समर्थन भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के साथ है। यह सब देख विरोधी पार्टियां बौखला गई हैं। इसलिए अब उधमपुर के सांसद, राज्यसभा सांसद और भाजपा के विधायकों के सीडीएफ को लेकर कुछ गलत आंकड़े प्रस्तुत कर लोगों को गुमराह करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ऐसी पार्टियों की कड़ी निंदा करती है। इस दौरान जिला अध्यक्ष राकेश गुप्ता, नगर अध्यक्ष विकास भारत पच्याला, उपाध्यक्ष अक्षय कुमार बंटी, रघुनंदन गुप्ता, विनय व विकास मौजूद थे।



