अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   3 terrorists have been killed at sunjwan army camp in jammu

जम्मू के सुजवां कैंप में 30 घंटे बाद एनकाउंटर खत्म, चारों आतंकी ढेर, 5 जवानों समेत 6 शहीद

जम्मू, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:51 AM IST
3 terrorists have been killed at sunjwan army camp in jammu
jammu police - फोटो : BASIT ZARGAR
जम्मू के रिहायशी इलाके सुंजवां में स्थित सेना के कैंप पर शनिवार तड़के हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद से जारी एनकाउंटर करीब 30 घंटे बाद खत्म हो गया है। सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में सभी चारों आतंकियों को मार गिराया। इससे पहले, सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत जम्मू पहुंचे और हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए सीनियर कमांडर्स से मुलाकात की। इससे पहले अब तक पांच जवान शहीद हो गए जबकि एक जवान के पिता की मौत हो गई थी।
जानकारी के मुताबिक शनिवार सुबह तीन से चार आतंकी जम्मू से सटे सुंजवान स्थित सेना के कैंप में घुस गए। जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस आईजी एसडी सिंह जांवाल ने बताया कि गेट पर तैनात संतरी ने सुबह के अंधेरे में कुछ संदिग्ध हरकत देखी। जिसके बाद उसने आवाज लगाई।

आतंकियों ने संतरी के बंकर पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी और दो ग्रुप में बंटकर कैंप के अंदर घुस गए। कैंप में सेना के परिवारों के लिए बनाए गए फ्लैट में जाकर आतंकी छिप गए। आतंकियों के खात्मे के लिए कम से कम सौ से ज्यादा राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स के जवानों ने मोर्चा संभाल रखा है।

RELATED

सेना के प्रवक्ता देविंदर आनंद ने बताया कि सुबह से चल रहे अभियान में अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से लैस तीन आतंकी मारे गए हैं। ये आतंकी सेना की वर्दी में थे और एके 56 असाल्ट राइफलों, गोला बारूद और हथगोलों से लैस थे। तलाशी से पुष्टि हुई है कि वे जैश ए मोहम्मद के आतंकी हैं। इस हमले में सूबेदार मगनलाल चौधरी और हवलदार हबीबुल्ला कुरैशी शहीद हो गए। पांच महिलाओं और एक बच्ची सहित नौ लोग घायल हैं, जिनमें से दो की हालत गंभीर है।
jammu army camp sunjwan army camp terrorist

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone become most successful actress of Bollywood with the collection of 1500 crore
Bollywood

15 सौ करोड़ कमाने वाली एक्ट्रेस बन गईं दीपिका पादुकोण, बड़े-बड़े हीरो-हीरोइनों को छोड़ दिया पीछे

11 फरवरी 2018

Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Kritika Kamra wants to kill Karan Kundra
Television

इस एक्टर को मार देना चाहती हैं कृतिका कामरा, सच जानकर अनुषा को आ सकता है गुस्सा

11 फरवरी 2018

Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty speaks about rumours marriage with Prabhas
Bollywood

प्रभास से शादी की खबरों पर पहली बार खुलकर बोलीं देवसेना, टूट सकता है फैंस का दिल

11 फरवरी 2018

ox office collection day 2 akshay kumar film padman
Bollywood

रिलीज होते ही अक्षय की 'पैडमैन' ने तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड, दूसरे दिन कमाई में 40 फीसदी उछाल

11 फरवरी 2018

Tips To Get Rid Of Gas Problem In Stomach
Yoga and Health

पेट में नहीं बनेगा गैस, बस करना होगा ये तीन काम

11 फरवरी 2018

How To Hire And Manage Housekeepers And Maid In India
Home Remedies

काम वाली बाई नहीं सुनती बात तो ऐसे करवाएं काम

11 फरवरी 2018

Five Food You Must Eat For Healthy Liver
Healthy Food

चाउमीन और मोमोज दिल खोलकर खाएं, पर डाइट में इन चीजों को शामिल करना ना भूलें

11 फरवरी 2018

Promise Day 2018 Vows Every Girl Should Take With Her Boyfriend Or Husband In Valentines Week 2018
Lifestyle

Promise Day Special: हर लड़की को अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड/पति से ये वादे जरूर करने चाहिए

11 फरवरी 2018

Jim Sarbh says when Ranveer Singh gave his reaction on wazir muder he won my heart
Bollywood

जिम सरभ ने कहा - रणवीर के एक सीन ने जीत लिया था मेरा दिल

11 फरवरी 2018

aamir khan offers imran khan role in mahabharat
Bollywood

10 साल तक आमिर खान करेंगे केवल यह फिल्म, अब मामा कराएंगे भांजे की वापसी

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

बिहार में एक लोकसभा और दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक दलों में खींचतान का खेल शुरू हो गया है।

10 फरवरी 2018

Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

10 फरवरी 2018

Acid thrown on two 11th class girls by bike borne assailants in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

11वीं की दो छात्राओं पर बाइक सवार ने फेंका तेजाब, हमलावर फरार

11 फरवरी 2018

attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
Jammu

आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ? विधानसभा में लगे 'पाक जिंदाबाद' के नारे

10 फरवरी 2018

upsssc will continue the recruitment procedure of previous government jobs
Lucknow

सपा राज की अटकीं 20,000 भर्तियों का रास्ता साफ, UPSSSC फिर करेगी काम शुरू

10 फरवरी 2018

a dios issues notice for prohibition of touching feet.
Lucknow

पैर छूने से परेशान हुआ अफसर, नोटिस जारी कर लगवा दिया प्रतिबंध

11 फरवरी 2018

bride took a hard decision after marriage in sultanpur.
Lucknow

विदाई के वक्त दूल्हे के बेहोश होने पर हंगामा, दुल्हन के फैसले से हुई बरातियों की किरकिरी

10 फरवरी 2018

all details about fidayeen attack in jammu and kashmir
Jammu

सुंजवां हमलाः जानें कब-कब आतंकियों ने बनाया है सेना के कैंपों को निशाना

11 फरवरी 2018

Anandiben Patel said a career can also be made in Pakoda making
Madhya Pradesh

अब आनंदीबेन पटेल बोलीं, पकौड़े में भी करियर बनाया जा सकता है

10 फरवरी 2018

डीआईओएस ने मारा छापा, कक्ष निरीक्षका को बदला
Budaun

डीआईओएस ने मारा छापा, कक्ष निरीक्षका को बदला

11 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सुंजुवान में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की स्थानीय लोगों ने ऐसे की मदद

जम्मू के सुंजुवान में आर्मी कैम्प पर हुए हमले में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की मदद के लिए स्थानीय लोग आगे आए और उनके लिए खाने-नाश्ते का इंतजाम किया।

11 फरवरी 2018

terrorists attack on sunjwan army camp in jammu 3:16

जम्मू में सेना के कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, JCO और जवान शहीद हुए

10 फरवरी 2018

National conference mla akbar lone raised Pakistan zindabad slogan in jk assembly 3:09

विधानसभा में लगाए ‘पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद’ के नारे, कहा, मैं पहले मुसलमान हूं

10 फरवरी 2018

Age relaxation to J&K students for UPSC discontinued Omar says we are demoralising 1:58

विनय कटियार पर यूं भड़के उमर अब्दुल्ला, बजरंग दल वाले सुन नहीं पाएंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

THOUSANDS FLOCK TO PAY LAST TRIBUTE TO MARTYR BABBAR AHMAD IN KASHMIR 1:03

देश के बेटे के जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़ को देख सकते में आए घाटी के आतंकी

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

two injured in metador accident near gandhi nagar, jammu
Jammu

J&K: बाज नहीं आ रहे है मेटाडोर चालक, तेज रफ्तार दो बसें टकराई, कई यात्री घायल

28 जनवरी 2018

IND-PAK face-to-face on the table for interaction between the border firing
National

IND-PAK: सीमा पर गोलाबारी के बीच बातचीत के लिए टेबल पर आमने-सामने

26 जनवरी 2018

snowfall in Vaishno Devi, Jammu, katra-sanjichhat Chopper service affected due to bad weather
Jammu

वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में नए साल की पहली बर्फबारी, सफेद चादर बिछने से गिरा पारा

24 जनवरी 2018

examination fee fee increase in jammu university
Jammu

जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय के परीक्षा शुल्क में बढ़ोत्तरी

21 जनवरी 2018

Go air exciting offers for customers for jammu to leh and other cities
Business

कड़ाके की ठंड में हॉट ऑफर, मात्र 1,157 रुपए में बर्फीली वादियों का हवाई सफर

13 जनवरी 2018

girl dead in circumstances condition
Jammu

छात्रा की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

29 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.