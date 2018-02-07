अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   280 youth of jammu and kashmir join militancy in last three years

बुरहान के मारे जाने के बाद बढ़ा आतंकी बनने का ग्राफ, तीन साल में 280 युवक बने आतंकी

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:07 AM IST
280 youth of jammu and kashmir join militancy in last three years
Terrorist - फोटो : DEMO PHOTO
घाटी में तीन साल में करीब 280 युवकों ने विभिन्न आतंकी संगठनों का दामन थामा है। हिजबुल आतंकी और पोस्टर ब्वाय बुरहान वानी के मारे जाने के बाद युवाओं के आतंकी बनने की संख्या में जबरदस्त इजाफा दर्ज हुआ है। बुरहान युवाओं को बंदूक और ग्लैमर की दुनिया के साथ जोड़ कर दिखाता था। 

मंगलवार को विधानसभा में नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता अली मोहम्मद सागर के सवाल पर सरकार ने भी माना कि 2015 में 66, 2016 में 88, 2017 में 126 युवक आतंकी बने। 2017 में ये आंकड़ा तेजी के साथ बढ़कर सौ को पार कर गया।

अगर पुराने आंकड़ों को देखा जाए तो 2013 में युवाओं के आतंकी बनने की संख्या सिर्फ 16 थी, जो पिछले आठ साल में सबसे कम रही है। वर्ष 2010 में 54, 2011 में 23, 2012 में 21 युवाओं ने आतंकी संगठन का दामन थामा था। आपरेशन आल आउट में वर्ष 2017 में 213 आतंकियों को ठिकाने लगाया गया। इनमें लश्कर तथा हिजबुल के कई टॉप कमांडर भी रहे। 
 
हिजबुल और लश्कर सबसे आगे

RELATED

जम्मू कश्मीर में हिजबुल और लश्कर दो ही ऐसे आतंकी संगठन हैं जिनमें आतंकियों के शामिल होने की खबर सबसे ज्यादा आती है। घाटी में होनी वाली ज्यादातर घटनाओं की जिम्मेदारी भी इन्हीं संगठनों ने ली है। 
burhan wani terrorist in j&k jammu and kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Fans trolled Bandagi Kalra After posting such type of pic
Television

Bigg Boss से सुर्खियों में आईं बंदगी ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हॉट PHOTO, फैंस बोले- गंदी चुड़ैल

6 फरवरी 2018

Kushal Tandon slams his female fan for slitting her wrist for him
Television

इस एक्टर के लिए महिला फैन ने पार की दीवानगी की सारी हदें, काटी हाथ की नस

6 फरवरी 2018

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant commented on Virat Kohli picture
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने विराट की फोटो पर किया अश्लील कमेंट, अनुष्का हो जाएगी आग बबूला

6 फरवरी 2018

5 weird look of Anuskha Sharma from her movies
Bollywood

WIFE अनुष्का के ऐसे 5 लुक जिसे देखते ही खुद विराट कोहली भी डर सकते हैं

6 फरवरी 2018

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posts mirror selfie with unbuttons shorts
Television

मंदना करीमी ने जींस की बटन खोलकर पोस्ट की फोटो, लोगों ने किए भद्दे-भद्दे कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

five controversial film of bollywood
Bollywood

अब 'झांसी की रानी' विवादों में, जानिए 5 ऐसी फिल्में जिनपर हो चुका है विरोध

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

seven thousand students absent in Hathras district in UP Board Exam
Hathras

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा ः  जिले में पहले ही दिन सात हजार ने छोड़ा मैदान 

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा का महाकुंभ मंगलवार से शुरू हो गया। मंगलवार को पहले दिन जिले के 98 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दो पालियों में हुई हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा बेहद सख्ती के बीच संपन्न हुई।

7 फरवरी 2018

passenger commit suicide in north east express
Varanasi

नार्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में फंदे से लटकता मिला शव, यात्रियों में हड़कंप

7 फरवरी 2018

दो संवेदनशील केंद्रों में नहीं पहुंचे स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट
Fatehpur

दो संवेदनशील केंद्रों में नहीं पहुंचे स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट

7 फरवरी 2018

The amount of collective marriage scheme will be 65 thousand
Fatehpur

सामूहिक विवाह योजना की रकम होगी 65 हजार

7 फरवरी 2018

मोबाइल पर बात करते कुंए में गिरा युवक
Kanpur

मोबाइल पर बात करते कुंए में गिरा युवक

7 फरवरी 2018

बकाया मानदेय का अविलंब भुगतान करने की मांग
Ghazipur

बकाया मानदेय का अविलंब भुगतान करने की मांग

7 फरवरी 2018

complaints of solution day
Rampur

समाधान दिवस में शिकायतों का अंबार, निपटी दो-चार

7 फरवरी 2018

शिक्षक महासभा का सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन
Muzaffarnagar

शिक्षक महासभा का सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन

7 फरवरी 2018

जड़ौदा में ड्रग वेयर हाउस बनाने की तैयारी
Muzaffarnagar

जड़ौदा में ड्रग वेयर हाउस बनाने की तैयारी

7 फरवरी 2018

मोटामहादेव मंदिर पर शुरू हुआ जलाभिषेक
Bijnor

मोटामहादेव मंदिर पर शुरू हुआ जलाभिषेक

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

श्रीनगर के अस्पताल में फायरिंग कर एक आतंकी फरार, जानिए कितना खतरनाक है आतंकी

श्रीनगर के एक अस्पताल में कुछ आतंकवादियों ने हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में एक जवान शहीद हो गया है और दूसरे गंभीर रूप से घायल है। हमले के बाद मची अफरातफरी में एक आतंकी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से फरार हो गया। देखिए कितना खतरनाह है ये आतंकी।

6 फरवरी 2018

69th Republic Day ITBP Himveers hoist national flag at 18000 feet 0:58

VIDEO: जहां सांस लेना मुमकिन नहीं, वहां लहराया तिरंगा

26 जनवरी 2018

MATA VAISHNODEVI RECIEVES FIRST SNOW FALL OF THE SEASON 1:14

VIDEO: वैष्णो देवी में मौसम की पहली बर्फबारी

24 जनवरी 2018

KARWA E AMAN BUS SERVICE RETURNS FROM LOC 1:09

VIDEO: LoC से वापस आई पुंछ - रावलकोट के बीच चलने वाली बस

17 जनवरी 2018

Enemy not across border but amongst us: Farooq Abdullah 1:39

दुश्मन सीमा पार नहीं हैं हमारे बीच में हैं: फारूक अब्दुल्ला

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

OMAR ABDULLAH SEPAK IN assembly IN JAMMU KASHMIR ABOUT BURHAN WANI
Jammu

J&K: मैंने एक तो आपने कितने बुरहान वानी किए पैदाः उमर अब्दुल्ला

10 जनवरी 2018

nc mla abdul majid larmi told burhan wani martyr, video goes to viral
Jammu

J&K: नेकां विधायक का विवादित बयान, आतंकी बुरहान को बताया शहीद और कही दी ये बड़ी बात

23 दिसंबर 2017

Mehbooba Mufti has announced amnesty to first-time stone pelters
Jammu

J&K: पहली बार पत्थरबाजी में शामिल युवाओं से हटेगी एफआईआर, महबूबा मुफ्ती ने की घोषणा

23 नवंबर 2017

ISIS slogans engaged in terrorist Ahmed Mir's funeral in jammu kashmir
India News

J&K: आतंकी के जनाजे में लगे ISIS के नारे, सेना ने दो दिन पहले किया था ढेर

20 नवंबर 2017

separatists fighting for significance in valley
Jammu

कश्मीर में हिंसा की आशंका,कई इलाकों में कर्फ्यू जैसे हालात, रेल सेवा बंद

8 सितंबर 2017

army killed 132 terrorists in jammu and kashmir till half of the year
India News

J&K: जितने भर्ती हुए उससे ज्यादा मारे गए आतंकी, 132 का सफाया

21 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.