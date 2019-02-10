शहर चुनें

पुलिस कर्मियों की मौत पर जताया दुख

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 01:54 AM IST
जम्मू। जवाहर टनल के पास हिमस्खलन में जान गंवाने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों में दो दमकल विभाग के भी थे। दमकल सेवाओं के डायरेक्टर जनरल वीके सिंह ने शोक प्रकट किया है। दोनों के परिवारों के प्रति सांत्वना प्रकट की है। कहा कि दोनों ने ड्यूटी करते वक्त अपनी जान दी। इसके लिए विभाग उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेगा।
