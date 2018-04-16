शहर चुनें

पांच नेताओं का निलंबन अफवाह...

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 01:08 AM IST
जम्मू। भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सत शर्मा ने कहा है कि रसाना मामले में मंत्रियों के साथ गए भाजपा के पांच नेताओं के निलंबन की खबरें अफवाह मात्र हैं। पार्टी ने अभी तक इस बारे में कोई फैसला नहीं लिया है। केवल प्रदेश सचिव विजय शर्मा जो कि रसाना मामले के बाद हिंदू एकता मंच के संयोजक बने थे, को सचिव पद से हटाया गया है। हालांकि, वह पार्टी में बने रहेंगे। ब्यूरो

