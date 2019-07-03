शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   सड़क हादसे में एसआई सहित दो घायल

सड़क हादसे में एसआई सहित दो घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 01:24 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आरएस पुरा। गांव बडिला के पास दो बाइकों की आमने-सामने टक्कर में दोनों के चालक घायल हो गए। घायलों में एक नडी पुलिस चौकी में तैनात सहायक सब इंस्पेक्टर (एएसआई) प्रकाश चौधरी निवासी बेगा थे। उनके सिर में गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। आरएस पुरा उपजिला अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार देकर उन्हें जम्मू जीएमसी रेफर कर दिया गया। प्रकाश चौधरी ने बताया कि दूसरा बाइक सवार भी घायल था, पर वह बाइक लेकर भाग निकला। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

बड़े बदलाव के साथ उतरेगा भारत, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

2 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
रोहित शर्मा
विराट कोहली
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

बड़े बदलाव के साथ उतरेगा भारत, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

2 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो- सूर्यग्रहण
Predictions

Solar Eclipse 2019: आज लगेगा साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण, इन बातों का जरूर रखें विशेष ख्याल

2 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

जायरा वसीम ही नहीं इन 8 एक्ट्रेस ने भी अचानक छोड़ी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री, अब जी रहीं गुमनामी की जिंदगी

2 जुलाई 2019

Mayuri, Zaira and Meenakshi Seshadri
zaira wasim
mayuri kango
Ayesha Kapur
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम ही नहीं इन 8 एक्ट्रेस ने भी अचानक छोड़ी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री, अब जी रहीं गुमनामी की जिंदगी

2 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
भगवान शिव की तीसरी आंख का रहस्य
Bizarre News

भगवान शिव को आखिर कैसे मिली थी तीसरी आंख? बड़ा गहरा है ये रहस्य

2 जुलाई 2019

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आकाश की 'बल्लेबाजी' से मोदी खफा, बोले- बेटा किसी का हो, मनमानी नहीं चलेगी

2 जुलाई 2019

बेटी अदिति
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांडः पुलिस कर रही थी जांच तभी दोपहर में आए पार्सल ने खोला बेटी का राज

2 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

jammu and kashmir
Opinion

जम्मू-कश्मीर : परिसीमन जरूरी है

2 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा(File Photo)
India News

राज्यसभा से पारित होते ही बहाल होगा 200 प्वाइंट रोस्टर सिस्टम, लोकसभा में मिली मंजूरी 

2 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT
Technology

World UFO Day: एलियन होने का दावा सच या झूठ

1 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह
India News

कानों देखी : भाजपा की आक्रामक राजनीति और कांग्रेस का दर्द

1 जुलाई 2019

5 fruits that help reducing bad cholesterol from body
Health & Fitness

ये 5 फल शरीर में नहीं जमने देंगे खराब कोलेस्ट्रॉल, हमेशा रखेंगे 'हार्ट अटैक' से दूर

2 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
designers tips for monsoon dressing in 2019
Fashion tips

मानसून में आजमाएं 'टॉप डिजाइनर' के बताए ये ड्रेसिंग रूल, दिखेंगी एकदम 'कूल'

2 जुलाई 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

देश में पर्यावरण आपातकाल जैसी स्थिति नहीं, जल्द हासिल होगा 'पेरिस समझौते' का लक्ष्य: जावड़ेकर

2 जुलाई 2019

MG3 hatchback India
Automobiles

मारुति Baleno को टक्कर देने MG Motors लॉन्च करेगी ये कार, मिलेगा सनरूफ का फीचर

2 जुलाई 2019

Hindi
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति: ठंडे बस्ते में नहीं मोदी सरकार के मुख्य एजेंडे में है हिंदी

1 जुलाई 2019

NRC
India News

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और साहित्य अकादमी विजेता का परिवार भी एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गुलमर्ग
Jammu

गंडोले प्रोजेक्ट से 51 लाख की चोरी का मामला, 34 लाख नकदी बरामद, पांच आरोपी गिरफ्तार

दक्षिणी कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले के गुलमर्ग में एक बड़ी चोरी के मामले को पुलिस ने सुलझा दिया। गंडोले से हुई 51 लाख की चोरी में पुलिस ने 34 लाख की नकदी बरामद भी कर ली है और पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

3 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

टेरर फंडिंग मामले में गिलानी के पोते को फिर समन, एनआईए ने नौ जुलाई को दिल्ली किया तलब

3 जुलाई 2019

बारामुला पुलिस ने 51 लाख की चोरी वाले गंडोला चोरी मामला सुलझाया
Jammu

बारामुला पुलिस ने 51 लाख की चोरी वाले गंडोला चोरी मामला सुलझाया

3 जुलाई 2019

सेहरा पहनने की तैयारी थी, ओढ़ना पड़ा कफन
Jammu

सेहरा पहनने की तैयारी थी, ओढ़ना पड़ा कफन

3 जुलाई 2019

ट्यूबवेल पर दूसरे दन भी जड़ा रहा ताला
Jammu

ट्यूबवेल पर दूसरे दन भी जड़ा रहा ताला

3 जुलाई 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला का धारा 370 पर बड़ा बयान, बोले-भारत में कश्मीर का विलय भी अस्थायी

1 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim
Jammu

‘दंगल गर्ल’ जायरा बोलीं, नहीं हुआ सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक, मैं 18 साल की हूं, खुद करती हूं हैंडल

2 जुलाई 2019

शेषनाग में यूपी के एक यात्री की हुई मौत
Jammu

शेषनाग में यूपी के एक यात्री की हुई मौत

3 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: सांबा में सैन्य वाहन से टकराई वैन, रिंग सेरेमनी कर लौट रहे युवक समेत तीन की मौत

3 जुलाई 2019

thirty thousand pilgrims visited mata vaishno devi from gurugram haryana
Jammu

30 हजार के करीब भक्तों ने किए माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन, गुरुग्राम से 651 बसों में आए श्रद्धालु

2 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

Bangladesh vs India: बांग्लादेश को हराकर भारत 7वीं बार विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचा

वर्ल्ड कप-2019 के 40वें मुकाबले में बांग्लादेश को 28 रन से हराते हुए भारत विश्व कप 2019 के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गया।

2 जुलाई 2019

सनी देओल

सनी देओल के गुरदासपुर में प्रतिनिधि नियुक्त करने पर विवाद, नेताओं ने की आलोचना

2 जुलाई 2019

जायरा

जायरा वसीम: निजी जिंदगी और सिनेमा की दुनिया में कुछ ऐसा रहा सफर

2 जुलाई 2019

वित्त मंत्री

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से बजट में ये चाहती हैं लखनऊ, कानपुर और प्रयागराज की महिलाएं

2 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:48

इंदिरा गांधी के एक खास कश्मीरी पंडित ने पूरा करवाया था शिमला समझौता

2 जुलाई 2019

Related

भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना बोले, मोदी सरकार ने आईबी के लोगों के साथ किया न्याय

2 जुलाई 2019

अमरनाथ गुफा पर हुई बर्फबारी
Jammu

पहले दिन 8403 श्रद्धालुओं ने किए बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन, पवित्र गुफा में बर्फबारी से हुआ स्वागत

2 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

बडगाम में अमरनाथ यात्रा से ठीक पहले हिज्ब का आतंकी ढेर, हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद

30 जून 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

बिकनी या बुर्किनी पहनना महिला की अपनी पसंद होनी चाहिए : महबूबा मुफ्ती

29 जून 2019

भोले की लीला देखकर भोले के जयघोष से गुंज उठा यात्री निवास
Jammu

भोले की लीला देखकर भोले के जयघोष से गुंज उठा यात्री निवास

2 जुलाई 2019

सेवा निबृत सैनिक को हिरास्त मे लिए जाने के मामले न तूल पकडा,युवाओ ने ने पुरूस्कार किया वापिस
Jammu

सेवा निबृत सैनिक को हिरास्त मे लिए जाने के मामले न तूल पकडा,युवाओ ने ने पुरूस्कार किया वापिस

2 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.