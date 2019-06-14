शहर चुनें

जेई से मारपीट के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

जेई से मारपीट के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 06:28 PM IST

जम्मू। फोरम आफ इंजीनियर्स एंड टेक्निकल स्टाफ ने पावर ग्रिड पौनी चक और रेशमघर कालोनी में जेई से दुर्व्यवहार और मारपीट के विरोध में मुख्य अभियंता कार्यालय कनाल रोड में शुक्रवार को प्रदर्शन किया।
इस मौके पर अध्यक्ष सचिन टिक्कू ने कहा कि पावर ग्रिड पौनीचक में ड्यूटी पर तैनात जेई से मारपीट हुई है। वहीं, रेशमघर कालोनी में भी ऐसा ही हुआ है। यहां पर भी जेई को पीटा गया है। इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज करा दिया गया है। उन्होंने डिवकाम, एसएसपी, उपायुक्त से पावर ग्रिड में तैनात कर्मचारियों को सुरक्षा प्रदान करने को कहा है। इससे कर्मचारी बिना किसी भय के सेवाएं दे सकेंगे। वहीं, ग्रिड स्टेशन और रिसीविंग स्टेशन कनाल, पौनीचक, जानीपुर, ग्लादन में सुरक्षा प्रदान करने की मांग की है। इस मौके पर इंजीनियर जयपाल, अजाज काजमी, संजीव बाली, कलबीर सिंह, जसबीर और अनिल सलाथिया मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो

चीनी
Business

देश में सूखे से इस साल 15 फीसदी कम रहेगा चीनी उत्पादन, महाराष्ट्र पर सबसे ज्यादा असर

14 जून 2019

पेशाब में खून आना
Health & Fitness

पेशाब में खून आने के हो सकते हैं 9 कारण, नजरअंदाज करना पड़ सकता है भारी

14 जून 2019

एचएमटी घड़ी
India News

क्या आपकी यादों में बसी है यह घड़ी, कितना जानते हैं अपनी एचएमटी को

13 जून 2019

जगन गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: डाकू ने महिलाओं को पीटा, निर्वस्त्र घुमाया

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रिटिश सिख प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी ने पाकिस्तान में गुरुद्वाराों के लिये ट्रस्ट की योजना बनाई

14 जून 2019

