शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   नाले के किनारे से आठ गोलियां बरामद

नाले के किनारे से आठ गोलियां बरामद

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 03:04 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अरनिया। क्षेत्र में बहने वाले एक नाले से 7.62 एमएम एसएलआर राइफल की आठ गोलियां मिली हैं। पुलिस ने पहुंच कर उन्हें कब्जे में लिया और अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के अनुसार सीमांत सेइ खुर्द स्तिथ पुलिस चौकी पर तैनात एसपीओ तजिंदर सिंह ने पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान एक नाले के किनारे पड़े राउंद को देखा और अरिनया थाने को सूचित किया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उन्हें कब्जे में लेकर आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

कौन है यह मिस्ट्री गर्ल, विश्व कप के दौरान जमकर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

ऋद्धिमा पाठक
Shikahr Dhawan-Ridhima Pathak
विरेंद्र सहवाग और सचिन तेंदुलकर के साथ- ऋद्धिमा पाठक
विराट कोहली -ऋद्धिमा पाठक
Cricket News

कौन है यह मिस्ट्री गर्ल, विश्व कप के दौरान जमकर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया को विश्व कप दिलाने वाले 15 लड़ाकों के ये हैं खास हथियार

5 जून 2019

विश्व कप के लिए घोषित टीम इंडिया
rohit sharma 100
शिखर धवन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया को विश्व कप दिलाने वाले 15 लड़ाकों के ये हैं खास हथियार

5 जून 2019

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इन 5 एक्टर्स के भाई-बहन हैं हमशक्ल, नंबर 5 तो सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर

6 जून 2019

Bollywood Stars
Anupam Kher, Raju Kher
Bharti Singh
Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इन 5 एक्टर्स के भाई-बहन हैं हमशक्ल, नंबर 5 तो सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Fashion street

फटी जींस और रिवीलिंग टॉप पहन टाइगर संग दिखीं दिशा, यूजर्स बोले- ये सब करे बिना भी...

5 जून 2019

disha patani
disha patani, tiger shroff
disha patani, tiger shroff
disha patani, tiger shroff
Fashion street

फटी जींस और रिवीलिंग टॉप पहन टाइगर संग दिखीं दिशा, यूजर्स बोले- ये सब करे बिना भी...

5 जून 2019

Places
World of Wonders

ये जगहें भारत में ही हैं लेकिन यहां भारतीयों का आना मना है |

6 जून 2019

Bollywood

करोड़ों की संपत्ति का मालिक है ये डायरेक्टर, 44 साल बाद भी ऑटो से सफर करने को मजबूर

5 जून 2019

Shekhar Kapur
Shekhar Kapur
Shekhar Kapur
Shekhar Kapur
Bollywood

करोड़ों की संपत्ति का मालिक है ये डायरेक्टर, 44 साल बाद भी ऑटो से सफर करने को मजबूर

5 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
naveen jain suicide
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता ने मां के सामने गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में बताई वजह

6 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Opinion

वर्षों की रणनीति से बना चक्रव्यूह : मोदी की सभाओं में आई भीड़ का मुकाबला कोई नेता नहीं कर सकता

5 जून 2019

world environment day 2019 European countries pollution effect Himalayan Ecosystem
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूरोपीय देशों के प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हिमालय की पारिस्थितिकी, शोध में सामने आई बात

5 जून 2019

एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे वृक्ष की समाधि
Dehradun

यहां बनी है एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे पेड़ की समाधि, आकर्षण का केंद्र है 208 साल का यह महावृक्ष

5 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Blog

पर्यावरण दिवस पर जरूर लें ये 20 संकल्प ताकि शुद्ध हवा में सांस ले सकें हमारी पीढ़ियां

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले परिसीमन की घोषणा होगी चुनौतीपूर्ण, कश्मीर में बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

बहुप्रतीक्षित राज्य विधानसभा के परिसीमन की घोषणा अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले करना मोदी-शाह जोड़ी के लिए काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण होगी। केंद्र के इस कदम से कश्मीर में हालात खराब हो सकते हैं।

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

Amit Shah Great Preparation in Kashmir through Delimitation in Kashmir
Jammu

राज्य की सत्ता में कश्मीर का वर्चस्व खत्म करने की तैयारी, परिसीमन से खत्म होगा राजनीतिक असंतुलन

5 जून 2019

पत्थरबाजी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

तीन दिन से श्रीनगर में हो रही पत्थरबाजी के बीच राजेश बने आईजी कश्मीर

6 जून 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

ईद के दिन आतंकियों ने पुलवामा में की महिला की हत्या, एक अन्य युवक घायल

5 जून 2019

मीरवाइज उमर फारुक
Jammu

भाजपा सरकार कश्मीर समस्या के समाधान को कदम उठाए: मीरवाइज

6 जून 2019

उधमपुर में पलटी मेटाडोर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रेस लगाने के चक्कर में बेकाबू मेटाडोर पलटी, तीन की मौत, छह घायल

5 जून 2019

नीट 2019
Jammu

NEET Result 2019: नीट के परिणाम में जम्मू-कश्मीर की वाफिका ने हासिल किए 664 नंबर

5 जून 2019

माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत

4 जून 2019

श्रीनगर में ईद की नमाज के बाद हिंसा
Jammu

कश्मीर में ईद की नमाज के बाद सुरक्षाबलों पर भारी पथराव, जाकिर मूसा और मसूद के लहराए पोस्टर

5 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

आईफोन वालों के लिए किसी तोहफे से कम नहीं हैं ios 13 के ये फीचर्स

Apple ने ios 13 को WWDC 2019 में लॉन्च कर दिया है। आइए इसके टॉप फीचर्स के बारे में जानते हैं

6 जून 2019

आरबीआई 1:13

RBI का फैसला अब नहीं लगेगा NEFT और RTGS करने पर कोई चार्ज

6 जून 2019

पानी की किल्लत 2:23

आसमानी आग से झुलसे राजस्थान में पानी से भरे ड्रमों पर लगे ताले

6 जून 2019

संजय राउत 1:13

संजय राउत ने किया दावा, जल्द शुरु होगा राम मंदिर का निर्माण

6 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:28

पेड़ पर चढ़ने के लिए बनाई मशीन और गर्मी में प्यास बुझाता है यह बुजुर्ग समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

6 जून 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा के बाद होगा जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव तारीखों का एलान

5 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आतंकी हमले की फिराक में हैं यह 10 आतंकी, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने नाम किए जारी

4 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

5 माह में 101 आतंकी ढेर,बड़ी संख्या में नए आतंकियों की भर्ती, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की चिंता बढ़ी

3 जून 2019

Two militant killed in Molu Chitragam Shopian Encounter
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, दो आतंकी ढेर

3 जून 2019

अलगाववादी नेता मसरत आलम
Jammu

अलगाववादी नेता मसरत 10 दिन के रिमांड पर, रातों रात जम्मू से दिल्ली लेकर पहुंची एनआईए

4 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रदेश भाजपा नेताओं ने ममता को भेजे जय श्री राम लिखे पोस्ट कार्ड

5 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.