शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   एक युवक हिरासत में, दो की तलाश

एक युवक हिरासत में, दो की तलाश

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 02:20 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
आरएस पुरा। कस्बे के बाजार में दो दिन पहले देर रात एक आइसक्रीम की रेहड़ी पर फायर मामले में पुलिस ने एक युवक को हिरासत में लिया है। उसकी पहचान संजीव कुमार पुत्र हरबंस लाल निवासी वार्ड तीन के रूप में हुई है। पूछताछ में संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि बाइक पर जाते समय उसके साथ दो और युवक भी थे, जिसमें से एक ने कट्टे आइसक्रीम की रहेडी पर फायर किया था। उन दोनों की पहचान वार्ड चार के सुुरज कुमार व मुकल निवासी अरनिया के रूप में हुई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर व एक टीम का गठन कर दोनों की तलाश तेज कर दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

53 की उम्र में शादी के सवाल पर कुछ ऐसा बोल पड़े सलमान खान, फैंस होंगे बेहद निराश

4 जून 2019

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
salman khan
Salman Khan
Bollywood

53 की उम्र में शादी के सवाल पर कुछ ऐसा बोल पड़े सलमान खान, फैंस होंगे बेहद निराश

4 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव और मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

अखिलेश रणनीति बनाते रह गए, मायावती ने चल दिया दांव

4 जून 2019

jio world cup offer
Tech Diary

Jio का बड़ा धमाल, फ्री में देखें World Cup 2019 के सभी मैच लाइव, जानें ऑफर्स

4 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Bollywood

सलमान-कटरीना के साथ कपिल के शो में क्यों न पहुंचे सुनील ग्रोवर, खुद बताई वजह

4 जून 2019

Sunil Grover
salman khan
sunil grover
Kapil Sharma Sunil Grover
Bollywood

सलमान-कटरीना के साथ कपिल के शो में क्यों न पहुंचे सुनील ग्रोवर, खुद बताई वजह

4 जून 2019

Bollywood

26 साल बड़े पति के लिए उमड़ा अंकिता का प्यार, 12 ऐसे सेलिब्रेटी, जिनमें कई साल का गैप

4 जून 2019

bollywood celebrities
kareena kapoor and saif ali khan
kamal haasan and sarika
rajesh khanna, dimple kapadia
Bollywood

26 साल बड़े पति के लिए उमड़ा अंकिता का प्यार, 12 ऐसे सेलिब्रेटी, जिनमें कई साल का गैप

4 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: किस दिन, किस टीम के साथ, किस मैदान पर भिड़ेगा भारत, ये रहा पूरा शेड्यूल

5 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
2011 World Cup
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: किस दिन, किस टीम के साथ, किस मैदान पर भिड़ेगा भारत, ये रहा पूरा शेड्यूल

5 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ajit doval
India News

आतंकवाद, उग्रवाद, हाईजैकर्स का एक इलाज, अजीत डोभाल

4 जून 2019

Delhi Election
India News

अब तक सबसे महंगा साबित हुआ 17वीं लोकसभा का चुनाव, 70,000 करोड़ खर्च 

4 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह
India News

केंद्र और राज्य संगठन का चेहरा तय करने में अगड़ा-पिछड़ा में उलझी भाजपा

4 जून 2019

boyfriend tells girlfriend that he spend one night with her mother
Bizarre News

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने बताई गर्लफ्रेंड की मां की ऐसी सच्चाई, सुनकर खिसक गई पैरों तले जमीन

4 जून 2019

Government in preparation for relief, 16 million families will get benefits
Business

राहत देने की तैयारी में सरकार, 16 करोड़ परिवारों को मिलेगा लाभ 

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था
India News

ब्रिटेन को पछाड़ भारत इस साल बन सकता है पांचवीं बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था 

4 जून 2019

राधा मोहन, मेनका गांधी, वीरेंद्र कुमार
India News

मेनका, राधामोहन या वीरेंद्र कुमार, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष पद की रेस में कौन मारेगा बाजी?

4 जून 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नारी शक्ति को सुरक्षा चाहिए, फ्री मेट्रो राइड नहीं, केजरीवाल की घोषणा पर महिलाओं ने उठाए सवाल

4 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agra

पेड़ न लगाने पर जेपी इन्फ्रा से होगी 18 करोड़ की वसूली

4 जून 2019

Mamata Banerjee Profile pic
India News

जय श्रीराम नारा पर जारी सियासी बवाल अब ममता ने बदली प्रोफाइल फोटो

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर : ‘बड़ी तैयारी’ में शाह,  कश्मीर का सत्ता में वर्चस्व खत्म करने की तैयारी 

राज्य में विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के परिसीमन से राजनीतिक असंतुलन खत्म होगा। जम्मू और कश्मीर में सीटों का बंटवारा क्षेत्रफल के हिसाब से हुआ तो यहां विधानसभा की कई सीटें बढ़ सकती हैं

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत

4 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा के बाद जारी होगी जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीख: चुनाव आयोग

4 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आतंकी हमले की फिराक में हैं यह 10 आतंकी, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने नाम किए जारी

4 जून 2019

अलगाववादी नेता मसरत आलम
Jammu

अलगाववादी नेता मसरत 10 दिन के रिमांड पर, रातों रात जम्मू से दिल्ली लेकर पहुंची एनआईए

4 जून 2019

आतंकी ठिकाना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ के जंगलों में आतंकियों का ठिकाना हुआ ध्वस्त, हथियार व कारतूस बरामद

4 जून 2019

मौसम से परेशान लोग
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में भीषण गर्मी के साथ बिजली कटौती की मार, कश्मीर में जमकर बरसा पानी...

4 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

5 माह में 101 आतंकी ढेर,बड़ी संख्या में नए आतंकियों की भर्ती, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की चिंता बढ़ी

3 जून 2019

Two militant killed in Molu Chitragam Shopian Encounter
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, दो आतंकी ढेर

3 जून 2019

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

राष्ट्र विरोधी तत्वों के नापाक हरकतों से रहें सजग: सेना प्रमुख

4 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

World Environment Day 2019: एक अनोखा स्कूल, जहां बच्चे प्लास्टिक कचरे से भरते हैं फीस

एक स्कूल ऐसा भी है जहां फीस के बदले छात्रों से हर हफ्ते प्लास्टिक कचरा फीस के तौर पर लिया जाता है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

4 जून 2019

सत्येंद्र जैन 1:01

दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने आयुष्मान भारत योजना को बताया एक धोखाधड़ी

4 जून 2019

कार 1:24

मोबाइल की तरह आप गाड़ी का नम्बर भी कर सकेंगे पोर्ट, VVIP और पसंदीदा नम्बर की फीस में भी बदलाव

4 जून 2019

पर्यावरण 2:18

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: ऐसा करके आने वाली पीढ़ियों को दे सकते हैं शुद्ध हवा

4 जून 2019

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय 2:02

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने ममता बनर्जी पर साधा निशाना, कहा EVM पर सवाल उठाना गलत

4 जून 2019

Related

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

हथियारबंद आतंकी देखे जाने की सूचना पर सुरक्षा कड़ी

4 जून 2019

महबूबा मुप्ती
Jammu

फिर जागा महबूबा का 'पाक प्रेम', बोलीं- कश्मीर समस्या सुलझाने में पाकिस्तान को किया जाए शामिल

3 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

चुनाव खत्म होते ही घाटी में नेताओं पर हमले तेज

3 जून 2019

सियाचिन में सेना प्रमुख के साथ राजनाथ सिंह
Jammu

रक्षा मंत्री का जम्मू-कश्मीर में पहला दौरा, पाक की नापाक हरकतों पर जवाबी कार्रवाई की बनाई रणनीति

3 जून 2019

ग्रेनेड हमला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुलवामा में नेशनल कांफ्रेंस नेता के घर पर ग्रेनेड से हमला, फायरिंग

2 जून 2019

सियाचिन दौरे पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Jammu

सियाचिन में तैनात सभी जवानों के माता-पिता को खत लिखेंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ

3 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.