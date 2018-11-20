शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › म्यूनिसिपल कमेटी रियासी कटड़ा पर भाजपा का दबदबा।

म्यूनिसिपल कमेटी रियासी कटड़ा पर भाजपा का दबदबा।

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 11:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रियासी के साथ कटड़ा में भी भाजपा का दबदबा
चेयरमैन और डिप्टी चेयरमैन पद के चुनाव में थी कांटे की टक्कर
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रियासी। गुप्त मतदान के बाद म्यूनिसिपल कमेटी रियासी के साथ ही कटड़ा में भी भाजपा का दबदबा रहा। इसके साथ ही विधायक एवं पूर्व मंत्री अजय नंदा भी अपनी पहली अग्नि परीक्षा में पास हो गए।
जिले की दोनों म्यूनिसिपल कमेटियों में चेयरमैन और डिप्टी चेयरमैन पद के चुनावों से पहले भाजपा की टक्कर कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों के साथ मानी जा रही थी। रियासी के तेरह वार्ड में भाजपा के छह पार्षद हैं। वहीं भाजपा से नाराज होकर निर्दलीय पार्षद बने योगराज रैना के वापस पार्टी में लौट आने पर वह डिप्टी चेयरमैन के दावेदार बने, तो भाजपा को निर्दलीय मोहम्मद रमजान, वरुण शर्मा और जहांआरा खान का भी समर्थन मिल गया। इससे भाजपा के पार्षद सुदेश कुमार पुरी को दस वोट मिले। चुनाव से पहले माना जा रहा था कि कटड़ा म्यूनिसिपल कमेटी में भाजपा, कांग्रेस तथा पूर्व चेयरमैन अम्बरीश मगोत्रा समर्थित निर्दलीय पार्षदों के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होगा। लेकिन मतगणना के बाद तस्वीर साफ हो गई और सभी कयासों पर विराम लग गया। इस दौरान विमल इंदू चेयरमैन और अजय बडू डिप्टी चेयरमैन चुन लिए गए।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेरा

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में स्थित सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर आतंकी हमला हुआ है। आतंकियों ने कैंप के पास पहले धमाका किया फिर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। सुरक्षाबलों ने भी इलाके को घेरकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

20 नवंबर 2018

हफीज उल्लाह मीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में आतंकियों ने हुर्रियत नेता की गोली मार कर की हत्या

20 नवंबर 2018

महिला आतंकी
Jammu

खूबसूरती का फायदा उठा युवाओं को आतंकी बना रही हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर में महिलाएं

19 नवंबर 2018

jammu kashmir rajouri naushera lam sector pakistan sniper shot hit army jawan
Jammu

पाक ने नौशेरा दो अलग-अलग सेक्टर में तीन घंटे की फायरिंग, एक जवान को बनाया स्नाइपर शॉट से निशाना

20 नवंबर 2018

वैष्णो देवी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: वैष्णो देवी माता के दर्शन के लिए जा रही महाराष्ट्र की महिला की कटरा में हुई मौत

20 नवंबर 2018

पुंछ ब्रिगेड हेडक्वाटर
Jammu

J&K: पाकिस्तानी सेना ने एक बार फिर की नापाक हरकत, पुंछ ब्रिगेड में गोले दागे

20 नवंबर 2018

Police probing social media accounts propagating videos of 'executions' by militants: Kashmir IGP
Jammu

क्या आपने सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो शेयर किया है, हो सकती है जेल...

19 नवंबर 2018

श्रीनगर से गिरफ्तार महिला आतंकी
Jammu

श्रीनगर से महिला आतंकी गिरफ्तार, लश्कर और हिजबुल दोनों के लिए करती है काम

18 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में अल-बद्र के 2 आतंकी ढेर, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

18 नवंबर 2018

dead alive mistry: officially dead man returned home in poonch jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कब्र में दफन होने के सात महीने बाद जिंदा लौटा युवक, परिजन और पुलिस हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

