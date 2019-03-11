शहर चुनें

कार-बाइक की टक्कर से एक की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 01:55 AM IST
उधमपुर। रैंबल थाना क्षेत्र के मलाढ़ मोड़ इलाके में रविवार दोपहर बाद कार और बाइक की टक्कर में बाइक सवार युवक की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान आसिफ अली (23) निवासी मांड के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
जानकारी के दोपहर बाद करीब तीन बजे कार (जेके02सीएफ-7956) की बाइक (जेके14डी-7766) के साथ टक्कर हो गई। इसमें मोटरसाइकिल सवार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने शव को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचा कर आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

