Jammu and Kashmir: शोपियां में ग्रेनेड अटैक, जवाबी कार्रवाई के बाद भागे आतंकी, हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद

सुरक्षा बलों ने शोपियां के कुटपोरा में तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया। तलाशी के दौरान आतंकियों ने सर्च पार्टी पर ग्रेनेड फेंके। सर्च पार्टी ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की। अंधेरे के कारण आतंकवादी भाग निकले। वहीं पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों ने एक घर के अंदर आतंकियों के ठिकाने का भंडाफोड़ किया। वहां से हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद किया गया है।

J&K | Security forces launched a cordon & search op in Kutpora, Shopian. During search, terrorists lobbed grenades at search party. Search party also retaliated. Terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police&security forces busted a hideout inside a house&recovered arms & ammunition