लद्दाख: वायुसेना ने मार्खा घाटी में फंसे आपदा राहत के पांच कर्मियों को सुरक्षित बचाया

भारतीय वायु सेना के जवानों ने लद्दाख की मार्खा घाटी में फंसे आपदा राहत के पांच कर्मियों को रेस्क्यू किया है। पीआरओ लेह ने बताया कि मार्खा घाटी में आपदा राहत के कर्मी फंस गए थे। ऐसे में उन्हें वहां से सुरक्षित निकालने के लिए वायु सेना से मदद मांगी गई।
Daring rescue ops by Indian Air Force 114 HU. Five personnel of UT Disaster Relief Force evacuated from Markha Valley, Ladakh. IAF's single-engine helicopters flew in unchartered territory and narrow valley without any flat terrain/feature to land: PRO (Defence) Leh pic.twitter.com/eIkxwhgZSC— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023
