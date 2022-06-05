Jammu and Kashmir: रिटायर्ड आईएएस सतीश चंद्रा लोक सेवा आयोग के नए चेयरमैन, उपराज्यपाल सिन्हा ने लगाई मुहर

आईएएस (सेवानिवृत्त) सतीश चंद्रा को जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोक सेवा आयोग का चेयरमैन बनाया गया है। उनकी सेवाएं 62 वर्ष की आयु तक रहेंगी। उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने जम्मू कश्मीर पुनर्गठन अधिनियम, 2019 के तहत विशेष शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए उनकी नियुक्ति पर मुहर लगाई है।
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Saturday appointed retired IAS officer Satish Chandra as Chairman, Public Service Commission.
Chandra shall hold the position of the Chairman, Public Service Commission, till he attains the age of 62 years, reads the official statement pic.twitter.com/SawQSSghEV — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022
