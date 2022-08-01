Poonch Cloudburst: पुंछ के सुरनकोट में भारी बारिश और बादल फटने से आई बाढ़, सेना और पुलिस का बचाव अभियान जारी

जम्मू और कश्मीर में मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी के बीच बारिश लगातार कहर बरपा रही है। पुंछ जिले के सुरनकोट शहर में भारी बारिश और बादल फटने से अचानक बाढ़ आ गई। बाढ़ की सूचना पर मिलने के बाद बचाव दल मौके पर पहुंचा और रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शुरू किया गया।
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | Heavy rain and cloudburst triggers flash floods in Surankote town of Poonch district. Indian Army and Police carry out rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/XEyr3Dq7lI
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार, बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्रों से लोगों को निकालकर सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचाया जा रहा है। भारतीय सेना और पुलिस बाढ़ में फंसे लोगों को बाहर निकालकर सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचा रही है।
