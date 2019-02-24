शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Poonch ›   पंचायत घर के लिए जमीन देने वाले सथरा ब्लाक के लोगों ने पंचायतघरों को ताला लगा कर किया प्रदर्शन

पंचायत घर के लिए जमीन देने वाले सथरा ब्लाक के लोगों ने पंचायतघरों को ताला लगा कर किया प्रदर्शन

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 11:54 AM IST
नौकरी न देने पर पंचायत घर पर जड़ा ताला
पुंछ। जिले की मंडी तहसील के साथरा ब्लाक में पंचायत घर बनाने के लिए जमीन देने वाले लोगों ने शनिवार को पंचायत घर पर ताला जड़कर विभाग के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।
प्रदर्शनकारियों ने बताया कि 16 वर्ष पहले उनकी जमीनों पर पंचायत घरों का निर्माण किया गया था। उसके बदले में उन्हें पंचायत घरों में चौकीदार की नौकरी देने का वादा किया गया था। लेकिन वर्षों से चौकीदार अथवा माली का काम करने के बाद भी उन्हें आजतक वेतन जारी नहीं किया। सालों से उन्हें हर वर्ष फाइल बनाकर विभिन्न कार्यालयों के चक्कर कटवाए जा रहे हैं। इस दौरान प्रदर्शनकारी मोहम्मद बशीर, मोहम्मद शरीफ, मोहम्मद असलम आदि ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि जब तक उनको नौकरी नहीं दी जाती वह पंचायत घरों के ताले नहीं खुलने देंगे।

