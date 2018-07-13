शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों ने CRPF के दल पर किया हमला, 2 जवान घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 13 Jul 2018 11:47 AM IST
सुरक्षाबल
सुरक्षाबल
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बार फिर से आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों को निशाना बनाते हुए हमला किया। हमले में दो जवान घायल हो गए हैं। घायल जवानों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।
आतंकियों ने अनंतनाग में सुरक्षाबलों पर हमला किया और फरार हो गए। हालांकि सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके में आतंकियों की तलाश में घेराबंदी कर दी है। सर्च ऑपरेशन अभी जारी है।
 

 

terrorists crpf security forces

