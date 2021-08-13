बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Ladakh: 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' organized under Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, Union Sports Minister showed green signal

लद्दाख: आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के तहत 'फिट इंडिया फ्रीडम रन 2.0' का आयोजन, केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री ने दिखाई हरि झंडी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Fri, 13 Aug 2021 07:09 PM IST

सार

फिट इंडिया फ्रीडम रन 2.0 को आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के तहत आयोजित किया गया है।
फिट इंडिया फ्रीडम रन 2.0
फिट इंडिया फ्रीडम रन 2.0 - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने शुक्रवार को लेह में आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के तहत 'फिट इंडिया फ्रीडम रन 2.0' को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस दौरान केंद्र शासित प्रदेश के युवा सेवा और खेल सचिव रविंद्र कुमार भी उपस्थित रहे।




यह भी पढ़ें- जम्मू-कश्मीर: प्रदेशभर में कुल 4239 युवा क्लबों का हुआ गठन, मिलेगी नई पहचान

city & states jammu and kashmir jammu azadi mahotsav jammu kashmir news fit india freedom run
