Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   12 child labours rescued by Child Protection Services in Kathua.

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कठुआ की फ्यूज फैक्ट्री से 12 बल श्रमिकों को बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 07:00 AM IST
कठुआ के उपायुक्त
कठुआ के उपायुक्त - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर में कठुआ जिले में स्थित एक फ्यूज फैक्ट्री से 12 बाल श्रमिकों को बचाया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार ये बच्चे एक फ्यूज फैक्ट्री में काम करते थे। 
उपायुक्त राघव लांगे के मुताबिक इन बच्चों को बाल संरक्षण सेवा के तहत रेस्क्यू किया गया है। बच्चों को डॉक्टरी जांच के लिए भेज दिया गया है। साथ ही उनकी पृष्ठभूमि और उम्र वगैरह भी जांची जाएगी। 

child labour resque child protection services
सीबीआई छापा
Jammu

जम्मू, श्रीनगर व उधमपुर में सीबीआई का छापा, फर्जी गन लाइसेंस का मामला

फर्जी गन लाइसेंस जारी करने के मामले में मंगलवार को देशव्यापी कार्रवाई के तहत सीबीआई की टीम ने कई जगह छापेमारी की।

10 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Jammu

होटल में पंखे से लटका मिला इंजीनियरिंग का छात्र

10 जुलाई 2019

फाइल
Jammu

एलओसी के पास छंब सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान के पांच सैनिक मारे गए, पाक की सरकारी एजेंसी ने की पुष्टि

4 जुलाई 2019

हादसे में दंपति की मौत
Ludhiana

पंजाबः घूमने निकले दंपति की जम्मू में सड़क हादसे में मौत, छह महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

8 जुलाई 2019

सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाते हुए सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में हिजबुल आतंकी ढेर, हथियार बरामद, मुठभेड़ के बाद भड़की हिंसा

5 जुलाई 2019

amarnath yatra 2019
Delhi NCR

नोएडा- अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान बालटाल बेस कैंप में हुई गौतमबुद्धनगर के अजय की मौत

6 जुलाई 2019

amarnath yatra 2019
Jammu

वाटरफाल प्वाइंट पर हाथ पकड़कर श्रद्धालुओं को सुरक्षित निकाल रहे जवान

6 जुलाई 2019

परिवहन आयुक्त डॉ. एस पी वैद
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व डीजीपी व परिवहन आयुक्त डॉ. वैद समेत पांच के खिलाफ सेक्सटॉर्शन की शिकायत

5 जुलाई 2019

किश्तवाड़ जेल के पास मिला ड्रोन
Jammu

आतंकियों की नजर अब जम्मू-कश्मीर के कारागार पर, किश्तवाड़ में जेल के पास मिला ड्रोन

3 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः छत के मलबे में दबने से मां-बेटे की मौत 

6 जुलाई 2019

