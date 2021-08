दुनिया की सबसे लंबी तोप : जयगढ़ किले में संरक्षित होगी 'जयवाण', एक बार इस्तेमाल में लगता था 100 किलो गन पाउडर

Rajasthan | Jaivan Cannon, believed to be the world's largest cannon built in the 18th century, is being preserved at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur.



"It was built in 1720. It weighs around 50 tonnes. 100kg gunpowder was needed to fire it," said Bhawar Singh, Manager, Jaigarh Fort.