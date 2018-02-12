बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिर्फ एक गोली चलाकर कांस्टेबल बना सुपर हीरो, 925 करोड़ बचाने पर मिला बड़ा तोहफा
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर , Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 04:42 PM IST
सिर्फ एक गोली चलाकर 925 करोड़ रूपए की सबसे बड़ी डकैती को नाकाम करने वाला यह जाबांज कांस्टेबल अब राजस्थान का सुपर हीरो बन गया है। इसने ना सिर्फ करोड़ों की लूट होने से बचाया बल्कि राजस्थान पुलिस की साख को भी गिरने से बचा लिया।
इसी साहस को सलाम करते हुए राजस्थान पुलिस के मुखिया डीजीपी ओपी गल्होत्रा ने जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट पहुंचकर साहसी कांस्टेबल सीताराम की ना सिर्फ पीठ थपथपाई बल्कि बहादुरी पर विशेष पदोन्नति का तोहफा भी दिया। इस संबंध में आईजी हैडक्वार्टर संजीव कुमार नार्जरी ने कल पुलिस कांस्टेबल सीताराम की पदोन्नति के डीजीपी के निर्देशानुसार आदेश जारी किए। अगली स्लाइड देखें
