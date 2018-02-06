अपना शहर चुनें

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 06:24 PM IST
गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित है ईसपुर की शिवानी
हरोली/पंजावर(ऊना)।
विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. राजीव बिंदल कार्यक्रम से वापस आते समय ईसपुर गांव में बीपीएल परिवार से संबंधित गुरमीत सिंह की 13 वर्षीय पुत्री शिवानी को देखने के लिए उनके घर पहुंचे। उन्होंने गरीब परिवार को इलाज के लिए हरसंभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिया।
बिंदल ने इस बारे में एसडीएम हरोली को मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी ऊना के माध्यम से शिवानी का मेडिकल चेकअप करवाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद इलाज को लेकर चिकित्सकों का जो भी परामर्श होगा उसके तहत परिवार को हरसंभव आर्थिक मदद दी जाएगी। परिवारजनों के मुताबिक शिवानी बीते तीन वर्ष से किसी गंभीर बीमारी की चपेट में है। तब से वह बिस्तर पर ही है। शिवानी के पिता गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि वह बीपीएल परिवार से संबंधित हैं। दिहाड़ी-मजदूरी कर परिवार का पेट पाल रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बेटी के इलाज के लिए उनके पास पैसा नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि शिवानी जब 6 वर्ष की थी तब वह बीमारी की चपेट में आई है तथा पिछले तीन वर्ष से बिस्तर पर ही है

