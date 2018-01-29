कोलर के समीप बाइक उड़ा ले गया चोर

अपना शहर चुनें

Mon, 29 Jan 2018
पांवटा साहिब (सिरमौर)। माजरा पुलिस थाना के अंतर्गत कोलर से बाइक चोरी हुई है। शिकायत दर्ज होने के बाद पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। हरियाणा के यमुनानगर तहसील बिलासपुर के ग्राम नाईवाला निवासी करनैल सिंह ने माजरा पुलिस चौकी में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई है कि उनकी बाइक एचआर 71 ई 7182 कोलर से अज्ञात व्यक्ति चोरी कर उड़ा ले गए हैं। अपने स्तर पर बाइक तलाशने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन बाइक का कोई पता नहीं चल सका है जिसके बाद माजरा पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी गई है। उधर, डीएसपी पांवटा प्रमोद चौहान ने पुष्टि की है।
