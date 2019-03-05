शहर चुनें

स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों के नए भवन का लोकार्पण 6 व 7 को

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 09:42 PM IST
स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों के भवनों का लोकार्पण आज से
नाहन (सिरमौर)। नाहन विस क्षेत्र के तहत स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र सैनवाला, मोगीनंद, मंडलाहां और पंजाहल के नए भवन तैयार हो चुके हैं। इन भवनों का शिलान्यास विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. राजीव बिंदल करेंगे। मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. केके पराशर ने बताया कि डॉ. राजीव बिंदल 6 मार्च को सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे सैनवाला और सुबह 11 बजे मोगीनंद के स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र के नए भवन का लोकार्पण करेंगे। जबकि 7 मार्च को सुबह नौ बजे मंडलाहां और दोपहर 12 बजे पंजाहल स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र के नए भवनों का लोकार्पण करेंगे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

