डेढ़ लाख की चोरी का आरोपी धरा, गिरफ्तार

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 08:12 PM IST
डेढ़ लाख की चोरी का आरोपी धरा, गिरफ्तार
एचएचओ विजय की टीम को मिली कामयाबी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नाहन (सिरमौर)।
शहर के चीड़ावाली में मार्च माह में हुई चोरी के एक मामले में नाहन पुलिस को कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में एक स्थानीय युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी से झुमके व मोबाइल के साथ अन्य सामान भी बरामद किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है।
तकरीबन डेढ़ लाख की इस चोरी के मामले में पुलिस ने आकाश निवासी चीड़ावाली को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार मामला 13 मार्च 2018 का है। चीड़ावाली निवासी सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षिका कुसुम के घर में सेंधमारी कर आरोपी ने नकदी सहित गहनों पर हाथ साफ कर लिया था। पुलिस इस मामले को सुलझाने के लगातार प्रयास कर रही थी।
नाहन सदर थाना के एसएचओ विजय कुमार की अगुवाई में पुलिस टीम हैड कांस्टेबल भूपेंद्र, सत्य प्रकाश, लेडी कांस्टेबल अंजलि व साइबर सेल कांस्टेबल अमरेंद्र की टीम ने चोरी के इस मामले को सुलझाने में सफलता हासिल की है। एसएचओ विजय कुमार ने मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि आरोपी से झुमके व मोबाइल बरामद कर लिया गया है। मामले में पूछताछ जारी है।
--हितेश

