डिंबर में शार्ट सर्किट होने से सौ बीघा घासनियां स्वाह

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:48 PM IST
डिंबर में शार्ट सर्किट होने से सौ बीघा घासनियां स्वाह
ग्रामीणों ने मकान राख होने से बचाया, आंशिक नुकसान
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
राजगढ़ (सिरमौर)।
ग्राम पंचायत डिंबर में बिजली की एलटी तारों में शार्ट सर्किट होने से सोमवार देर सांय लगभग सौ बीघा घासनियों में आग लग गई। इस दौरान बगोडिया के सुंदर सिंह ठाकुर के मकान को भी आंशिक आग लग गई। समीपवर्ती गांव के दांवगा, फाग व भलग के लोगों ने एकत्रित होकर आग को आगे बढ़ने से रोका और मकान को बचाया।
डिंबर निवासी सुंदर सिंह ठाकुर ने बताया कि सोमवार को बाद दोपहर बगोडिया गांव को जाने वाली एलटी लाइन की तारों में शार्ट सर्किट के चलते निकली चिंगारी से घासनियों में आग लग गई जिसमें राकेश, कप्तान सिंह, भूपेंद्र, गीता, सुंदर सिंह ठाकुर, चंद्रमणि आदि लोगों की करीब सौ बीघा घासनियां जल गईं। इस दौरान बगोडिया में सुंदर सिंह ठाकुर के मकान को भी आग लग गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने मिलकर छत को फाड़कर मकान की आग को काबू में किया। इस बारे में एसडीएम एसडी नेगी से संपर्क करने पर उन्होंने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि फील्ड स्टाफ को मौके पर भेज दिया गया है और नुकसान का आंकलन किया जाएगा।
---तन्हा

