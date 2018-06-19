शहर चुनें

हजारों युवाओं को सेल्जमैन भर्ती करेगा पतंजलि :राजेश

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 19 Jun 2018 07:24 PM IST
सेल्समैन के लिए 22 तक करें आवेदन
पतंजलि आयुर्वेद लिमिटेड भरेगी सेल्समैन के हजारों पद
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ज्यूरी (रामपुर बुशहर)। पतंजलि आयुर्वेद लिमिटेड ने देश भर में सेल्समैन के हजारों पद भरने के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। हिमाचल में भी बेरोजगार युवाओं को इसके तहत भर्ती किया जाएगा। ज्यूरी पतंजलि के योग शिविर में पहुंचे पतंजलि योग पीठ के प्रदेश युवा प्रभारी राजेश शर्मा ने बताया कि हिमाचल के 18 से 35 वर्ष की आयु के बेरोजगार युवाओं के भी आवेदन लिए जा रहे हैं। आवेदन पंजीकरण की अंतिम तिथि 22 जून है।
आवेदकों से पंजीकरण शुल्क 500 रुपये लिया जाएगा। पंजीकृत आवेदकों को प्रत्येक जिले में आवासीय प्रशिक्षण करवाया जाएगा। उन्हें प्रतिदिन दो घंटे योग प्रशिक्षण के साथ-साथ स्वदेशी पतंजलि के उत्पादों की विस्तृत जानकारी एवं मार्किटिंग स्किल का गहन प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। इसके आधार पर उत्कृष्ट प्रतिभागियों को अग्रिम प्रशिक्षण एवं चयन न के लिए पतंजलि मुख्यालय हरिद्वार में 15 जुलाई से 19 जुलाई के लिए भेज जाएगा। इस दौरान उनके साथ भारत स्वाभिमान की जिला महामंत्री देवकी शर्मा और पतंजलि की रामपुर जिला प्रभारी सतीश शैली भी उपस्थित है।
