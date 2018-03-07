शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Mandi ›   स्कूटर-रेहड़ी की टक्कर में दो घायल

स्कूटर-रेहड़ी की टक्कर में दो घायल

Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 08:52 PM IST
स्कूटर-रेहड़ी की टक्कर में दो घायल
सुंदरनगर (मंडी)। नरेश चौक में मंगलवार रात एक स्कूटर और रेहड़ी की टक्कर में दो लोग घायल हो गए हैं। जिनका उपचार यहां के नागरिक अस्पताल में करवाया गया है। बीएसएल थाना पुलिस ने स्कूटर सवार के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। धनोटू निवासी कर्म चंद ने बीएसएल थाना में दर्ज अपनी प्राथमिकी में कहा है कि वह गोलगप्पे की रेहड़ी चलाता है। मंगलवार रात करीब आठ बजे जब वह धनोटू वापस जा रहा था तो नरेश चौक के निकट एक तेज रफ्तार स्कूटर चालक ने उसकी रेहड़ी को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में स्कूटर चालक और वह घायल हो गए। जबकि उसकी रेहड़ी भी इस हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। कर्म चंद के अनुसार यह हादसा स्कूटर चालक की लापरवाही से हुआ है। डीएसपी तरनजीत सिंह ने बताया पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Tiger Shroff speaks about the dangerous stunt during the Baaghi 2 film shooting
Bollywood

इस सीन को करते वक्त टाइगर की कांप गई थी रूह, मेकिंग वीडियो में खुद बताया सच

7 मार्च 2018

Jhanvi Kapoor starts following Anshula Kapoor on social media
Bollywood

अंशुला को जाह्नवी ने दिया रिटर्न गिफ्ट, कर दिया ऐसा काम पापा बोनी हो जाएंगे खुश

7 मार्च 2018

Court dismissed plea against Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

सलमान खान-कटरीना कैफ को कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी खुशखबरी, FIR का खतरा टला

7 मार्च 2018

Loveratri film shooting pictures leaked Aayush Sharma doing rehearsals for romantic song
Bollywood

'लवरात्रि' के सेट से शूटिंग की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, रोमांस करते दिखे आयुष-वरीना

7 मार्च 2018

Silk Smitha SLAPPED Shakeela on the sets of a film
Bollywood

सेक्स साइरन सिल्क स्मिता ने उभरती एक्ट्रेस शकीला को सेट पर जड़ा था तमाचा, अब बन रही फिल्म

7 मार्च 2018

Filmmaker R Balki speaks about Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के 12 दिन बाद कुछ ऐसा बोले 'पैडमैन' के डायरेक्टर, भावुक हो जाएंगे आप

7 मार्च 2018

Family Time with Kapil Sharma teaser 2 released become cashless after buying makeup van
Television

शो रिलीज होने से पहले ही कंगाल हुए कपिल शर्मा, हो गई ऐसी हालत कामवाली ने लगाई क्लास

7 मार्च 2018

Not Only Irrfan Khan but these celebrities also got diagnosed with cancer
Bollywood

इरफान खान ही नहीं, इनसे पहले इन 5 सेलिब्रिटिज को भी हो चुकी है जानलेवा बीमारी

7 मार्च 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 12
Bollywood

12 दिन में बजट से दोगुनी कमाई कर चुकी 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी', जानें क्या रहा कलेक्शन

7 मार्च 2018

aashiqui star rahul roy Returns To Bollywood
Bollywood

रातों-रात स्टार बन गया था ये 'आशिकी' स्टार, अब 12 साल बाद बॉलीवुड में देने आ रहा ब्लॉकबस्टर

7 मार्च 2018

Most Read

sedition case filed against AIMPLB's spokesperson.
Lucknow

मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के प्रवक्ता पर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा, वसीम रिजवी ने दी थी तहरीर

हजरतगंज पुलिस ने ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के प्रवक्ता मौलाना सज्जाद नोमानी के खिलाफ देशद्रोह, सांप्रदायिक उन्माद भड़काने व अन्य आरोपों के तहत मंगलवार को मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

7 मार्च 2018

पुरूष हैंडबॉल टीम ने जीता अपना पहला मुकाबला
Bilaspur

पुरूष हैंडबॉल टीम ने जीता अपना पहला मुकाबला

7 मार्च 2018

nand gopal nandi apologies for his comment on mulayam and mayawati.
Lucknow

आखिरकार योगी के मंत्री ने पत्र लिखकर मांगी माफी, मायावती-मुलायम को कहे थे अपमानजनक शब्द

7 मार्च 2018

Police make fail separatists shopian March in srinagar jammu and kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः पुलिस ने अलगाववादियों के शोपियां चलो मार्च को बनाया विफल

7 मार्च 2018

MLA vijay mishra including seven acquitted form court in murder case
Varanasi

चर्चित सिपाही हत्याकांड में बाहुबली विधायक विजय मिश्र सहित नौ आरोपी बरी

7 मार्च 2018

arun jaitley bjp candidate for rajyasabha from uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली यूपी से जाएंगे राज्यसभा, भाजपा ने घोषित किए अपने आठ उम्मीदवार

7 मार्च 2018

congress leader jyotiraditya scindia statement over Statue wars
Madhya Pradesh

मूर्ति तोड़े जाने पर ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया बोले- ये धर्मनिरपेक्षता को तहस-नहस करने वाला षड्यंत्र

7 मार्च 2018

cm jairam thakur on two days tour to siraj mandi
Shimla

दो दिन इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दौरे पर रहेंगे सीएम जयराम ठाकुर

7 मार्च 2018

bjp mla indrpratap request for vote in the faver of kaushlendra pratap
Poonch

फूलपुर उपचुनाव को लेकर चढ़ा सियासी पारा, भाजपा विधायक ने समर्थकों संग मांगा वोट

7 मार्च 2018

this year 15 college principal will retire in himachal
Shimla

इस साल रिटायर होंगे इतने कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल, शिक्षा विभाग ने जारी की सूची

7 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: उड़कर मकान की छत पर जा पहुंची कार

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी जिले के एक गांव में अजीबो गरीब हादसा देखने को मिला।

4 मार्च 2018

HEAVY SNOWFALL IN HIMACHAL PRADESH BLOCKS MANY ROADS 1:28

VIDEO: हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद निकाले जा रहे हैं वाहन

14 दिसंबर 2017

MORE THAN 74 PERCENT VOTES POLLED IN HIMACHAL PRADESH 3:49

हिमाचल प्रदेश की जनता ने तोड़े पुराने रिकॉर्ड, हुआ 74.45% मतदान

10 नवंबर 2017

PIYUSH GOYAL CLAIMS BJP WILL WIN 60 SEATS IN HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTIONS 1:38

पीयूष गोयल का दावा, हिमाचल में बीजेपी जीतेगी इतनी सीट

6 नवंबर 2017

GROUND REPORT OF ALL THE VIDHANSABHA SEATS OF UNA DISTRICT OF HIMACHAL 3:00

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए ऊना जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास

6 नवंबर 2017

Recommended

inner ring road second faze work start
Agra

इतने माह के बाद किसानों का धरना खत्म, इनर रिंग रोड के दूसरे चरण का काम शुरू

7 मार्च 2018

PM modi and french president not go in brijrama palace
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी और फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति नहीं जाएंगे बृजरमा पैलेस, अब यहां करेंगे लंच

7 मार्च 2018

कोदर व सुल्तानपुर लोधी डाकघर के दो कर्मचारी टर्मिनेट
Jalandhar

कोदर व सुल्तानपुर लोधी डाकघर के दो कर्मचारी टर्मिनेट

7 मार्च 2018

जमीनी जाली दस्तावेज तैयार कर बैंक से लिया छह लाख का कर्ज
Jalandhar

जमीनी जाली दस्तावेज तैयार कर बैंक से लिया छह लाख का कर्ज

7 मार्च 2018

एफसीआई कर्मचारी पर जानलेवा हमला कर लूटे 22 हजार
Ludhiana

एफसीआई कर्मचारी पर जानलेवा हमला कर लूटे 22 हजार

7 मार्च 2018

नवतेज सिंह, इंदरजीत सिंह और वीरपाल बेस्ट एथलीट घोषित
Ludhiana

नवतेज सिंह, इंदरजीत सिंह और वीरपाल बेस्ट एथलीट घोषित

7 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.