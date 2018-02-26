शहर चुनें

कुल्लू, मनाली, बंजार में एक मार्च को लोकल छुटटी

Shimla Bureau Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 06:48 PM IST
कुल्लू-मनाली में एक मार्च को लोकल छुट्टी
कुल्लू। जिला के उपमंडल कुल्लू, मनाली और बंजार में इस वर्ष होली के एक दिन पहले एक मार्च और 17 सितंबर को सायर संक्रांति के उपलक्ष्य पर स्थानीय अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। इस संबंध में आदेश जारी करते हुए जिलाधीश यूनुस ने बताया कि दो मार्च को होली की राजपत्रित छुट्टी पहले से ही तय है। कुल्लू, मनाली और बंजार में होली से एक दिन पहले भी बड़े पैमाने पर होली खेली जाती है। इसलिए इस वर्ष इन तीनों उपमंडलों में पहली मार्च को स्थानीय अवकाश रहेगा तथा सभी सरकारी, अर्द्धसरकारी कार्यालय और संस्थान बंद रहेंगे। दो मार्च को भी राजपत्रित अवकाश के कारण सभी कार्यालय और संस्थान बंद रहेंगे। जिलाधीश ने बताया 17 सितंबर को सायर संक्रांति के उपलक्ष्य पर भी कुल्लू, मनाली और बंजार उपमंडल में छुट्टी रहेगी।

