फ्री ई-पेपर
पर्सनलाइज़्ड फ़ीड
पर्सनलाइज़्ड नोटिफ़िकेशन
चलते-फिरते ख़बरें
लॉयल्टी रिवॉर्ड्स
डाउनलोड करें

मेरा शहर

सब्सक्राइब करें
Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Kangra News ›   Anurag Thakur Attacks Congress Over Democracy and 1984 Sikh Riots

हिमाचल: सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर बोले- 1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों पर कांग्रेस माफी मांगे, राहुल गांधी पर जमकर बरसे

Wed, 04 Nov 2026 12:29 PM IST
Ankesh Dogra एएनआई, शिमला।
एएनआई, शिमला। Published by: Ankesh Dogra Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2026 12:29 PM IST
सार

भाजपा सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर ने कांगड़ा में कांग्रेस पर लोकतांत्रिक संस्थाओं को कमजोर करने और देश में भ्रम फैलाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने राहुल गांधी से 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों पर सवाल उठाने के बाद इस्तीफा देने की मांग की। 

विज्ञापन
Anurag Thakur Attacks Congress Over Democracy and 1984 Sikh Riots
भाजपा सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर - फोटो : एएनआई

विस्तार
Follow Amar Ujala on Google News Add as a preferred
source on google

भाजपा सांसद एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कांग्रेस पार्टी और राहुल गांधी पर तीखा हमला बोलते हुए आरोप लगाया कि देश में सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहने वाली पार्टी आज लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करने का प्रयास कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को तय करना चाहिए कि वह वास्तव में क्या करना चाहती है। एक ओर संसद में कार्यवाही नहीं चलने देती और दूसरी ओर सड़कों पर बहस की मांग करती है।

विज्ञापन



विज्ञापन
Trending Videos

कांगड़ा में मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि लोकसभा लोकतंत्र का मंदिर है, लेकिन कांग्रेस वहां लगातार व्यवधान पैदा कर रही है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि लगातार चुनावी हार के बाद कांग्रेस नेतृत्व परेशान है और जनता की ओर से बार-बार नकारे जाने के कारण राजनीतिक रूप से असहज है।
विज्ञापन

राहुल गांधी चुनाव गलत मानते हैं तो इस्तीफा क्यों नहीं देते : ठाकुर
अनुराग ठाकुर ने राहुल गांधी के 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों को लेकर उठाए गए सवालों पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि यदि उन्हें लगता है कि चुनाव गलत तरीके से हुए थे तो राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी और कांग्रेस के अन्य नेताओं को अपने पदों से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि राहुल गांधी के आसपास के लोग उन्हें यह समझा रहे हैं कि जब तक देश का संविधान, लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रियाएं और संवैधानिक संस्थाएं मजबूत हैं, तब तक उनका प्रधानमंत्री बनना संभव नहीं है। ठाकुर ने आरोप लगाया कि इसी सोच के तहत देश में अव्यवस्था फैलाने, झूठ फैलाने और संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को कमजोर करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन

चीन से फंडिंग लेकर लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करने का आरोप
भाजपा सांसद ने कांग्रेस पर चीन से फंड लेने और भारत के लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करने के लिए काम करने का आरोप भी लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि देश की लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था और संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को कमजोर करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कांग्रेस से इन मुद्दों पर देश के सामने अपना पक्ष स्पष्ट करने की मांग की।

1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों को लेकर कांग्रेस से माफी की मांग
पंजाब में कांग्रेस की ओर से आयोजित इंसाफ रैली को लेकर अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी को पंजाब और पूरे देश के सिख समुदाय से माफी मांगनी चाहिए। उन्होंने नवंबर 1984 में हुए सिख विरोधी दंगों का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि देश उन घटनाओं को नहीं भूला है। ठाकुर ने आरोप लगाया कि उस दौरान सिखों के बाल काटे गए, उनके गले काटे गए और महिलाओं के साथ अत्याचार तथा दुष्कर्म की घटनाएं हुईं। उन्होंने इन घटनाओं के लिए कांग्रेस नेताओं को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए कांग्रेस नेतृत्व से जवाब मांगा। ठाकुर ने कहा कि यदि कांग्रेस नेता अपनी पार्टी और उसके नेतृत्व की भूमिका को गलत मानते हैं तो उन्हें पंजाब जाकर सिख समुदाय से माफी मांगनी चाहिए।

पंजाब की इंसाफ रैली पर भी साधा निशाना
अनुराग ठाकुर की यह टिप्पणी ऐसे समय में आई है, जब कांग्रेस की ओर से 4 नवंबर को पंजाब के संगरूर में इंसाफ रैली आयोजित की जा रही है। इस रैली में लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के शामिल होने का कार्यक्रम है। कांग्रेस की ओर से इस रैली को पंजाब के अधिकारों, न्याय और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों से जुड़े मुद्दे उठाने का मंच बताया गया है। वहीं, भाजपा नेता अनुराग ठाकुर ने इसी आयोजन के संदर्भ में कांग्रेस के पुराने राजनीतिक रिकॉर्ड और 1984 की घटनाओं को लेकर पार्टी नेतृत्व से जवाब मांगा है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

AU ऐप में पढ़ें

Followed