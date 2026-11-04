हिमाचल: सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर बोले- 1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों पर कांग्रेस माफी मांगे, राहुल गांधी पर जमकर बरसे
भाजपा सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर ने कांगड़ा में कांग्रेस पर लोकतांत्रिक संस्थाओं को कमजोर करने और देश में भ्रम फैलाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने राहुल गांधी से 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों पर सवाल उठाने के बाद इस्तीफा देने की मांग की।
विस्तार
भाजपा सांसद एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कांग्रेस पार्टी और राहुल गांधी पर तीखा हमला बोलते हुए आरोप लगाया कि देश में सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहने वाली पार्टी आज लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करने का प्रयास कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को तय करना चाहिए कि वह वास्तव में क्या करना चाहती है। एक ओर संसद में कार्यवाही नहीं चलने देती और दूसरी ओर सड़कों पर बहस की मांग करती है।
#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "It is the misfortune of this nation that the party which held power for the longest period is now working to defeat democracy, striving to tear it apart. In the Lok Sabha, the very temple of our democracy, they refuse to let the House function, creating constant obstructions, while instead calling for debates on the streets. The Congress party needs to decide what it actually wants to do. Having lost election after election, the party appears unsettled and distressed, wondering why the public keeps rejecting them... They are confused themselves, and they have left others confused as well. They accept funds from China to undermine India’s democracy... Rahul Gandhi claims the 2024 elections were flawed; if that is the case, why don't Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other Congress leaders resign?... Rahul Gandhi’s associates have told him that as long as India’s Constitution, democratic processes, and constitutional institutions remain intact, he can never become the Prime Minister. Therefore, the strategy is: sow chaos, spread lies, dismantle constitutional institutions, and repeatedly strike at India..." On Congress Party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Punjab, he says, "The Congress party owes an explanation, or perhaps an apology, to the Sikhs of Punjab and the Sikhs of the entire nation. An apology is due. The nation has not forgotten the massacre of Sikhs that took place in November 1984... Sikhs had their hair shorn, and their throats slit; women were subjected to atrocities. All of this was carried out at the behest of Congress leaders... If he believes that the Congress, and its leader, acted wrongly, then he should go to Punjab and apologise to the Sikh community."— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
अनुराग ठाकुर ने राहुल गांधी के 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों को लेकर उठाए गए सवालों पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि यदि उन्हें लगता है कि चुनाव गलत तरीके से हुए थे तो राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी और कांग्रेस के अन्य नेताओं को अपने पदों से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि राहुल गांधी के आसपास के लोग उन्हें यह समझा रहे हैं कि जब तक देश का संविधान, लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रियाएं और संवैधानिक संस्थाएं मजबूत हैं, तब तक उनका प्रधानमंत्री बनना संभव नहीं है। ठाकुर ने आरोप लगाया कि इसी सोच के तहत देश में अव्यवस्था फैलाने, झूठ फैलाने और संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को कमजोर करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
भाजपा सांसद ने कांग्रेस पर चीन से फंड लेने और भारत के लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करने के लिए काम करने का आरोप भी लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि देश की लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था और संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को कमजोर करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कांग्रेस से इन मुद्दों पर देश के सामने अपना पक्ष स्पष्ट करने की मांग की।
पंजाब में कांग्रेस की ओर से आयोजित इंसाफ रैली को लेकर अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी को पंजाब और पूरे देश के सिख समुदाय से माफी मांगनी चाहिए। उन्होंने नवंबर 1984 में हुए सिख विरोधी दंगों का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि देश उन घटनाओं को नहीं भूला है। ठाकुर ने आरोप लगाया कि उस दौरान सिखों के बाल काटे गए, उनके गले काटे गए और महिलाओं के साथ अत्याचार तथा दुष्कर्म की घटनाएं हुईं। उन्होंने इन घटनाओं के लिए कांग्रेस नेताओं को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए कांग्रेस नेतृत्व से जवाब मांगा। ठाकुर ने कहा कि यदि कांग्रेस नेता अपनी पार्टी और उसके नेतृत्व की भूमिका को गलत मानते हैं तो उन्हें पंजाब जाकर सिख समुदाय से माफी मांगनी चाहिए।
अनुराग ठाकुर की यह टिप्पणी ऐसे समय में आई है, जब कांग्रेस की ओर से 4 नवंबर को पंजाब के संगरूर में इंसाफ रैली आयोजित की जा रही है। इस रैली में लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के शामिल होने का कार्यक्रम है। कांग्रेस की ओर से इस रैली को पंजाब के अधिकारों, न्याय और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों से जुड़े मुद्दे उठाने का मंच बताया गया है। वहीं, भाजपा नेता अनुराग ठाकुर ने इसी आयोजन के संदर्भ में कांग्रेस के पुराने राजनीतिक रिकॉर्ड और 1984 की घटनाओं को लेकर पार्टी नेतृत्व से जवाब मांगा है।