हिमाचल: सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर बोले- 1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों पर कांग्रेस माफी मांगे, राहुल गांधी पर जमकर बरसे

#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "It is the misfortune of this nation that the party which held power for the longest period is now working to defeat democracy, striving to tear it apart. In the Lok Sabha, the very temple of our democracy, they refuse to let the House function, creating constant obstructions, while instead calling for debates on the streets. The Congress party needs to decide what it actually wants to do. Having lost election after election, the party appears unsettled and distressed, wondering why the public keeps rejecting them... They are confused themselves, and they have left others confused as well. They accept funds from China to undermine India’s democracy... Rahul Gandhi claims the 2024 elections were flawed; if that is the case, why don't Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other Congress leaders resign?... Rahul Gandhi’s associates have told him that as long as India’s Constitution, democratic processes, and constitutional institutions remain intact, he can never become the Prime Minister. Therefore, the strategy is: sow chaos, spread lies, dismantle constitutional institutions, and repeatedly strike at India..." On Congress Party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Punjab, he says, "The Congress party owes an explanation, or perhaps an apology, to the Sikhs of Punjab and the Sikhs of the entire nation. An apology is due. The nation has not forgotten the massacre of Sikhs that took place in November 1984... Sikhs had their hair shorn, and their throats slit; women were subjected to atrocities. All of this was carried out at the behest of Congress leaders... If he believes that the Congress, and its leader, acted wrongly, then he should go to Punjab and apologise to the Sikh community."