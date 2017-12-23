बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मारपीट मामले में ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम से लगाई न्याय की गुहार
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 11:37 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बैजनाथ (कांगड़ा)। तारागढ़ गांव में मारपीट मामले को लेकर पुलिस की कार्रवाई से असंतुष्ट ग्रामीणों ने शनिवार को एसडीएम बैजनाथ से न्याय की गुहार लगाई है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि मारपीट की घटना को तीन दिन का समय बीत चुका है, लेकिन अभी पुलिस दोषियों के खिलाफ किसी भी प्रकार कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाई है।
मामले में जांच अधिकारी बनाए गया एक कर्मचारी भी जान बूझकर छुट्टी पर चला गया है। इससे पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर भी सवालिया निशान खड़ा हो रहा है। अगर पुलिस इस मामले को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेगी, तो ग्रामीण धरना-प्रदर्शन करने को मजबूर होंगे। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जिस दिन यह वारदात घटी, उसी दिन पीड़ित ज्ञान चंद ने अपनी एफआईआर में बताया था कि हमला करने वाले दोनों युवकों ने शराब का सेवन कर उनसे लड़ाई झगड़ा किया, लेकिन पुलिस ने दोनों युवकों का मेडिकल करवाना जरूरी नहीं समझा, जबकि घटना वाले दिन पुलिस मामले में संलिप्त एक व्यक्ति को अपनी जीप में ले गई। कुछ दूरी पर जाकर उसे छोड़ दिया गया। 20 दिसंबर को घोड़पीठ रोड पर ज्ञान चंद और उसके साथ काम कर रहे एक अन्य व्यक्ति के साथ चमन और जीवा ने किसी बात को लेकर लड़ाई की थी। इसमें ज्ञान चंद को आंख और नाक में चोटें आई थी। पीड़ित ज्ञान चंद का इलाज टांडा में हो रहा है। उधर, एसडीएम बैजनाथ डॉ. मुरारी लाल ने बताया कि मामले को लेकर बैजनाथ के डीएसपी से बात की गई है। पुलिस को निष्पक्ष एवं त्वरित कार्रवाई करने को कहा गया है।
