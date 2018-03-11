शहर चुनें

13 मार्च को मिलेंगे पांचवी और आठवीं के प्रश्न पत्र

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 10:20 PM IST
बिझड़ी(हमीरपुर)। शिक्षा खंड बिझड़ी के सभी सरकारी और निजी प्राथमिक एवं उच्च प्राथमिक स्कूल 13 मार्च को बीआरसीसी कार्यालय गारली से पांचवीं और आठवीं के प्रश्न पत्र और उत्तर सीट ले जा सकते हैं। बीआरसीसी प्राथमिक बिझड़ी विजय हीर ने कहा कि प्रश्न पत्र लेने के लिए निजी स्कूल के शिक्षक या प्रतिनिधि बीआरसीसी कार्यालय में प्रश्न पत्र एकत्रण अथॉरिटी पत्र साथ लेकर आएं ताकि सामग्री उनको दी जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि 16 से 20 मार्च तक पांचवीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा के लिए विस्तृत निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं।
हीर ने कहा कि परीक्षाएं विद्यार्थियों को उनके स्कूल में ही देने का अवसर मिलेगा लेकिन पहली से पांचवीं कक्षा के सब प्रश्न पत्रों का मूल्यांकन कलस्टर स्कूल में केंद्रीय मुख्य शिक्षकों के निरीक्षण में होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि परीक्षा सामग्री की सुरक्षा और सीलबंद रखना स्कूल प्रधानाचार्य या मुख्याध्यापक का जिम्मा होगा। विजय ने कहा कि बोर्ड के प्रश्न पत्र को किसी भी दशा में परीक्षा से पहले नहीं खोला जाएगा। यदि कोई निजी स्कूल बोर्ड की बजाय अपने बनाए प्रश्न पत्र से परीक्षा करवाएगा तो उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया जाएगा।

