Himachal Pradesh › Chamba

लोथल पंचायत में महिलाओं को गैस कनेक्शन की सौगात

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 10:18 PM IST
चंबा। विकास खंड मैहला के तहत ग्राम पंचायत लोथल में हिमाचल गृहिणी सुविधा योजना के तहत ग्रामीणों को निशुल्क गैस कनेक्शन वितरित किए गए। इस मौके पर वार्ड पार्षद चूड़ी संजय कुमार बतौर मुख्यातिथि मौजूद रहे।
कार्यक्रम के दौरान 65 महिलाओं को मुफ्त में गैस सिलेंडर और चूल्हे बांटे गए। संजय कुमार ने कहा कि जिले में हरेक क्षेत्र में उक्त योजना के तहत गैस कनेक्शन बांटे जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि लोथल पंचायत में 95 प्रतिशत लोगों को योजना से लाभान्वित किया जा चुका है। इस मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।
gas conction distribute to 65 family in lothal
