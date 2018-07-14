शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Chamba ›   भांदल के बबी ने जीता भांदल छिंज मेला

भांदल के बबी ने जीता भांदल छिंज मेला

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 10:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
भांदल के बबी पहलवान ने जीता दंगल
बघेईगढ़ के रमेश रहे छिंज मेले के उपविजेता, नकद इनाम देकर नवाजे
दंगल देखने के लिए उमड़ी ग्रामीणों की भीड़
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
किहार (चंबा)। भांदल छिंज मेले का खिताब भांदल के बबी पहलवान ने जीता। जबकि, बघेईगढ़ के रमेश उपविजेता बने। ग्राम पंचायत सनूंह के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला भांदल के प्रांगण में छिंज मेले का आयोजन किया गया। छिंज मेले में बतौर मुख्यातिथि भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डीएस ठाकुर ने शिरकत की। भांदल छिंज मेला कमेटी के संयोजक और बीडीसी सदस्य योगराज गौतम ने मुख्यातिथि डीएस ठाकुर को बैज, शॉल और टोपी पहनाकर सम्मानित किया। रावमापा के प्रधानाचार्य निर्मल सिंह ने मुख्यातिथि को स्मृति चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया। डीएस ठाकुर ने कहा कि छिंज मेले हमारी संस्कृति का परिचय देते हैं। मेला देेखने के लिए आज भी ग्रामीण एक जगह पर एकत्रित होते हैं। इस मौके पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डीएस ठाकुर ने छिंज मेला कमेटी भांदल को अपनी तरफ से 21 हजार रुपये देने की घोषणा की। इस मौके पर नायब तहसीलदार भलेई मोहम्मद यासीन सोनी, एसएचओ किहार, अख्तर मांगरा, मदन लाल सहित कमेटी के अन्य पदाधिकारी और बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

History in a Jar: Know the fascinating facts about pickles
Healthy Food

वक्त के साथ बदला अचार का स्वाद, जानें कितना पुराना है इसका खट्टा- मीठा मसालेदार इतिहास

14 जुलाई 2018

Best way to beat your age with the help of mustard oil
Home Remedies

बढ़ती उम्र को बेअसर कर देता है इस फूल का तेल, छिपी और भी कई खूबियां

14 जुलाई 2018

sanju
Bollywood

पहली बार इस एक्ट्रेस संग 'संजू' में दिखी रणबीर की हॉट केमिस्ट्री, बोलीं- 'मुझे चांद पे ले चलो'

14 जुलाई 2018

Amazing home remedy tips to get rid of mosquitoes
Home Remedies

बारिश शुरू होते ही मच्छरों के आतंक से हो गए हैं परेशान तो कपूर का एक टुकड़ा देगा राहत, जानें कैसे

14 जुलाई 2018

indian railway
Weird Stories

क्यों होता है रेल के अंतिम डिब्बे पर X का निशान, वजह बड़ी ही दिलचस्प

14 जुलाई 2018

upsc civil services prelims exam 2018 results declared
Career Plus

UPSC Result 2018: सिविल सर्विस प्री परीक्षा के नतीजों का ऐलान, ऐसे करें चेक

14 जुलाई 2018

Divyanka Tripathi
Television

33 की उम्र में दिव्यांका बनीं 'दादी', नए लुक में पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

14 जुलाई 2018

Sacred Games
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स: पहले सीजन में थी न्यूड सीन्स की भरमार, अब ये दिग्गज एक्टर निभाएगा अहम किरदार

14 जुलाई 2018

5 Reasons Why a wife falls in love with another man
Relationship

शादी के सालों बाद भी कई महिलाओं का क्यों आ जाता है पराए मर्द पर दिल, ये हैं 5 कारण

14 जुलाई 2018

You can get rid of your stress free life just follow these useful tips
Stress Management

टेंशन जाएगा पेंशन लेने, बस सुबह सवेरे कर लें ये 5 काम

14 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

घायल पति को स्ट्रेचर से खींचती महिला
Kanpur

बीमार है अस्पताल प्रशासन, लापरवाही की जड़ें कितनी गहरी हैं! गवाह है ये तस्वीर

यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में तिर्वा मेडिकल कॉलेज के वार्ड ब्वाय अपनी ड्यूटी में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। गंभीर घायल मरीजों को भी हाथ नहीं लगाते हैं। वार्ड ब्वाय के मना करने पर शनिवार को एक महिला घायल पति को खुद स्ट्रेचर पर लादकर एक्सरे कक्ष तक ले गई।

14 जुलाई 2018

बीएचयू सिंह द्वार
Varanasi

आधी रात को बीएचयू के विश्वनाथ मंदिर में दर्शन करने गए पीएम मोदी, देखी बदलते बनारस की तस्वीर

14 जुलाई 2018

हरेला पर्व के दिन करेंगे पौधरोपण
Uttarkashi

हरेला पर्व के दिन करेंगे पौधरोपण

14 जुलाई 2018

amarujala
Mandi

रिवालसर में सड़क खोदने पर विवाद

14 जुलाई 2018

अमित शाह ने उज्जैन में महाकाल के दर्शन किए
National

महाकाल के दरबार में पहुंची भाजपा, अमित शाह और शिवराज ने जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा को दिखाई हरी झंडी

14 जुलाई 2018

rain
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: अगले 24 घंटे में सात जिलों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट 

14 जुलाई 2018

धरती दरकने के स्थान को देखने जुटे ग्रामीण
Kanpur

दो टुकड़ों में बंटा खेत देख पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन, देखते ही देखते घुस गया पूरा बांस

14 जुलाई 2018

पत्नी को पीटा, गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चे की मौत
Patiala

पत्नी को पीटा, गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चे की मौत

14 जुलाई 2018

आतंकियों के खिलाफ मोर्चा लेते सुरक्षाकर्मी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में छिपे आतंकियों के खिलाफ सुरक्षा बालों ने शुरू किया सर्च ऑपरेशन

14 जुलाई 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे का शिलान्यास जनता के साथ धोखा, ये भाजपा की पुरानी परंपरा: मायावती

14 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

हिमाचल प्रदेश की जनता ने तोड़े पुराने रिकॉर्ड, हुआ 74.45% मतदान

हिमाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा की 68 सीटों के लिए हुए मतदान में कुल 74% मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मतगणना 18 दिसंबर को होगी। रिपोर्ट में देखिए हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुए मतदान की सारी जानकारी।

10 नवंबर 2017

प्रेम कुमार धूमल 2:06

कुछ ऐसे तय किया प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने लेक्चरर से मुख्यमंत्री तक का सफर

7 नवंबर 2017

पीयूष गोयल 1:38

पीयूष गोयल का दावा, हिमाचल में बीजेपी जीतेगी इतनी सीट

6 नवंबर 2017

महासंग्राम 2017, हिमाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव 3:00

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए ऊना जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास

6 नवंबर 2017

कंगना 1:19

अब कंगना रनौत ने की हिमाचल प्रदेश चुनाव में एंट्री

3 नवंबर 2017

Recommended

Heavy irregularities found in Ladholi, Dunad and Tola Anganwadi
Almora

लधौली, दुनाड़ और तोला आंगनबाड़ी में मिली भारी अनियमितताएं    

14 जुलाई 2018

थाने पर नहीं चस्पा टाप टेन अपराधियों की सूची
Etah

एटा में अभिलेखों के साथ गुम हो गए अभिलेखागार

14 जुलाई 2018

sub inspector recruitment updates.
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती अपडेट्स: फिंगर प्रिंट न मैच होने पर अभ्यर्थियों को दोबारा बुलाया, लाने होंगे ये दस्तावेज

14 जुलाई 2018

घोड़ी चढ़कर आएगा संजय, सोलह श्रृंगार में सजेगी शीतल
Etah

घोड़ी चढ़कर आएगा संजय, सोलह श्रृंगार में सजेगी शीतल

14 जुलाई 2018

ganga
Etah

अब किसान के हाथ में होगा नहरों का प्रबंधन

14 जुलाई 2018

Muzaffarpur Girls Hostel
Etah

घर में घुसकर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश

14 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.