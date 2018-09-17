शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Bilaspur ›   बिलासपुर शहर से डेंगू का एक मामला आया सामने

बिलासपुर शहर से डेंगू का एक मामला आया सामने

Shimla Bureau Updated Mon, 17 Sep 2018 07:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बिलासपुर शहर से डेंगू का एक मामला आया सामने
21 घरों में डेंगू की रोकथाम के लिए की गई कीटनाशक स्प्रे
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बिलासपुर। नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. परविंद्र शर्मा ने जिला में फैले डेंगू रोग के बारे में बताया कि सोमवार को बिलासपुर शहर से मात्र एक मामला दर्ज किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि अस्पताल से 8 मामले मार्कंडेय से और 3 मामले घुमारवीं से दर्ज किए गए। डेंगू से पीड़ित 147 रोगियों का इलाज चल रहा है उनमें से डेंगू से पीड़ित केवल 2 रोगी अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। शेष रोगियों का इलाज घरों में ही हो रहा।
डेंगू रोग की रोकथाम के लिए वार्ड-2 में 7 घरों में, वार्ड-8 में 4 घरों में और वार्ड-10 में 10 घरों में कीटनाशक स्प्रे किया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों की ओर से वार्ड-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 और 10 में जाकर 140 लोगों के घरों का निरीक्षण किया गया तथा 141 घरों की पानी की टंकियों, कूलरों और जल भंडारण के बर्तनों को खाली करवाकर उन्हें साफ करवाया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों द्वारा लोगों को अपने घरों और आसपास की साफ-सफाई रखने के लिए भी जागरूक किया गया।
...खेमराज शर्मा।

